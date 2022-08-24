6 Of America’s Cutest Tiny Home Villages Where You Can Vacation For Cheap
The coziest way to save money on vacation.
Tiny home villages are a unique way to escape your repetitive daily routine and enjoy some time away in an eccentric way.
Escaping to a community of miniature houses and finding one to call your own for a trip can be a great way to unplug, and enjoy a well-earned vacation without breaking the bank.
Here are some of our favorite tiny home villages across the U.S. that are as affordable as they are cute.
If you're looking for a way to avoid traditional hotels but still leave town and explore the country, there is a tiny house waiting to be your temporary home.
Matlacha Tiny Village
Price: $149+/Night
Where: 4661 Pine Island Rd, Matlacha, FL
Why You Need To Go: Located in an adorable seaside town, Matlacha Tiny Village is full of art, character and vibrant colors. It's a cheery and lively getaway in sunny Florida with miles of pristine beach ready to explore.
The tiny houses are colorful and stylish, and perfect for weekend couple getaways, or as an escape with friends.
Canoe Bay Escape Village
Price: $160+/Night
Where: 1740 20 1/2 St. Rice Lake, WI
Why You Need To Go: This dreamy retreat in Wisconsin is full of rolling hills and picturesque lakes. It has plenty of trails to hike and calming bodies of water to kayak on. You can even take a stroll through the organic garden and smell the flowers.
The airy cabins and tiny homes allow you to feel fully present in nature while still being in the comfort of your space.
Tiny House Village at Sunshine Key
Price: $250+/Night
Where: 38801 Overseas Highway, Big Pine Key, FL
Why You Need To Go: Located on Ohio Key just outside of Key West, these bright, pastel homes are a little slice of paradise. The environment is tropical and charming with a marina on property where you can relax right on the water.
WeeCasa Tiny House Resort
Price: $149+/Night
Where: 501 W. Main St, Lyons, CO
Why You Need To Go: Nestled in the woods in Colorado, WeeCasa homes are whimsical and charming with plenty of character. You can escape to the Rocky Mountains to relax in the beauty of the woods. There are plenty of outdoor activities like hiking, biking, and kayaking on the river to keep you entertained during your travels.
Fireside Resort
Price: $135+/Night
Where: 2780 North, WY-390, Wilson, WY
Why You Need To Go: This gorgeous resort is a collection of cabins and tiny homes tucked away in Jackson Hole. What they lack in space, they make up for in luxury. The cozy homes overlook the beautiful mountains making for a breathtaking getaway year-round. It is the perfect destination for escaping city life to really clear your head.
Mt. Hood Tiny House Village
Price: $139+/Night
Where: 65000 E. Hwy 26, Welches, OR
Why You Need To Go: This quaint village is full of tiny cabins, cottages and yurts. Located in the slopes of Oregon, it is perfect for skiers and wine lovers looking to appreciate the natural beauty the state has to offer. The smart design of the tiny lofts makes for comfortable living in close quarters.
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included in the price.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.