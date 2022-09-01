The World’s Largest Tiny House Resort In Colorado Is So Charming & You Can Vacation For Cheap
It's home to the famous "Gnome Home", straight out a fairytale.
WeeCasa Tiny Home Resort located in picturesque Lyons, CO is the largest of its kind, and you can enjoy an eccentric vacation experience without breaking the bank.
The resort features 22 properties available to rent, including the famous "Gnome Home," a vine-covered loft with round doors that looks straight out a fairytale.
Most of the houses feature lofted sleeping arrangements, practical kitchenettes and rustic, cozy interiors that will make you feel right at home.
Rental rates start as low at $149/night for the houses made to accommodate two people, however, despite their size, some of the tiny properties can accommodate up to six guests.
Located in the heart of the mountains, Lyons is known as the only gateway to Rocky Mountains National Park, where you can discover millions of years of ancient beauty.
If you're a fan of the great outdoors, it's an ideal destination for hiking, fishing, mountain biking, skiing, horseback riding, rock climbing and whitewater kayaking.
There are plenty of nearby shops, restaurants, nature trails and breweries ready to be explored.
As of right now, WeeCasa is the world's largest tiny house resort according to their official website.
However nearby in Salida, CO, Sprout Tiny Homes is building an even bigger facility that will feature 200 tiny houses on permanent foundations.
Some will be short-term vacation rentals, and others will available to locals for longer-term rental agreements.
WeeCasa Tiny Home Resort
Price: $149+/Night
Address: 501 W Main St, Lyons, CO
Why You Need To Go: These unique stays located in the heart of the Rocky Mountains are as cozy as they are practical. You can explore the state's surrounding natural beauty before curling up in an affordable and cute retreat.
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included in the price.