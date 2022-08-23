NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

This Gorgeous Tiny Home For Sale For Under $51K Takes Van Life To The Next Level

The price starts at just $42,000!

Georgia Staff Writer
​The inside of the van with large windows. Right: The van bed overlooking the window.

Tiny House Listings

This tiny home on wheels takes van life to a whole new level. You can travel from coast to coast without having to leave the comfort of your home in the unique property.

This van was specifically designed and renovated for safe and comfortable living. Whether you prefer to live off the grid or to wake up in a new city every morning, this tiny home is stylish and comfortable.

Based out of Las Vegas, NV, Bemyvan customizes and builds live-in vans to fit specific lifestyles. Based on the interior option you'll choose, the van starts at $42,000 and goes up to $51,000 in price.

You can choose between the weekend warrior van, the digital nomad van designed for remote workers, or the original home on wheels with an extendable kitchen, indoor shower and dedicated bedroom with a full-size mattress.

Based on the photos of the posting, the inside of the house is cozy and stylish, with modern fixtures and appliances and ample storage space.

Some of the polished designs feature warm wood accents, soft lighting, and tile backsplash.

The bed and kitchenette inside of a tiny home on wheels. The bed and kitchenette inside of a tiny home on wheels. Tiny House Listings

Some designs feature large windows and sunroofs that will make even the smallest spaces feel bright and airy.

The windows and dining table inside a tiny home on wheels. The windows and dining table inside a tiny home on wheels. Tiny House Listings

You can wake up in bed bathed in natural light, and overlooking whatever breathtaking destination you choose to call home for that day.

The bed and kitchenette inside of a tiny home on wheels. The bed and kitchenette inside of a tiny home on wheels. Tiny House Listings

You can view all the options for the custom tiny home on Tiny House Listing.

The home on wheels by Bemyvan | Camper Van

Price: $42,000-$51,000

Description: This 82 sq. ft. tiny home for sale is gorgeous and practical!

View Here

