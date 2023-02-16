A New Orleans Local Reveals The City's Biggest Tourist Traps & People Are Disagreeing
The Big Easy is Louisiana's party city, most known for its extravagant Mardi Gras celebrations, amazing jazz music, and seemingly never-ending bar options.
People visit New Orleans, LA to experience all sorts of attractions that are unique to the area. However, some people think many of them aren't actually worth the hype they receive.
TikTok user Lanie (@neworlainz) is a native of the town and recently called out the spots she thinks to be the city's "biggest tourist traps," and some locals didn’t necessarily agree with her.
Firstly, Lanie listed a few food spots she thought to be overrated, including Mother's, Ruby Slipper, and Cafe Du Monde's French Quarter location. Some of these are NOLA's most prized food spots, so lines are regularly out the door.
"You can just get beignets elsewhere, including the Cafe Du Monde in the park, and not have to do the whole tourist thing," she said.
A local actually disagreed with that.
"NOLA native here. There's just something about the quarter Cafe Du Monde. It’s the live music, sassy waitresses & grabbing a table from tourists," the user commented in the comment section of the video, receiving 603 likes.
A few other attractions Lanie said aren't worth the hype are the river tours, horse-drawn carriages, visiting Bourbon street, and taking a ghost or graveyard tour.
But, again, some people differed in opinion.
One person thinks all of these activities are essential to one's first-time NOLA visit.
"If it's your first time, you should definitely try all these spots," the user wrote.
So, what's actually worth it to do in New Orleans, according to Lanie?
The influencer lists all sorts of recommendations on her TikTok page, which include places like Nieux Society and The Domino.
