This Abandoned Sonic Drive-In In Louisiana Is Actually A Sushi Restaurant
A carhop even brings you your order! 🍣
There are all types of businesses that take over the old bones of where others once stood.
This is the case of a once abandoned Sonic Drive-In location in northern Louisiana that was transformed into a full-function sushi restaurant, where you still order from your car, and a carhop brings the order to your window.
Yummy Sushi in Minden, LA was recently shared in a popular TikTok by user @simplysoutherncottage. The clip has gained nearly 200,000 views since it was first posted on October 27, 2022.
This eatery seems to be a hidden gem, as multiple locals commented they have never heard of the place but were excited to try it.
@simplysoutherncottage
Who knew good sushi could be found in an old Sonic Drive-in! #sushi #sushibae #mindenla #dinersdriveinsanddives #foodie #yummysushi #sushilover
At this spot, you'll find all the regular concoctions like the California roll, shrimp tempura roll, or spicy salmon roll.
They also offer "special rolls," like localized flavors involving fried shrimp and crab meat that make the Shreveport roll.
By the looks of their Facebook account, the place seems to introduce new dishes periodically. The most recent addition was a fried, crunchy roll with spicy crab meat and cream cheese.
A Yummy Sushi Facebook post of the Crunch roll.Yummy Sushi | Facebook
You shouldn't go to the establishment expecting the typical Sonic experience, where you'll speak to a rollerskating carhop over an intercom.
The buttons on the menu apparently don't work. So, instead, you'll get the car-side treatment of a waiter coming to your window to take down your meal requests.
A Yummy Sushi waiter standing by a car. Right: A person looking at the Yummy Sushi menu.simplysoutherncottage | TikTok
Once your order is finished, the employee will bring you a bag containing your food, which you can enjoy in the car like a traditional Sonic meal experience.
Yummy Sushi
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Sushi
Address: 416 Homer Rd., Minden, LA 71055
Why You Need To Go: This old Sonic Drive-In is now a functioning sushi restaurant!