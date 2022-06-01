There’s A Hidden Amusement Park In New Orleans That Locals Barely Know Exists
But when you find it... it's magical. 🎢
It's not common for people to think of New Orleans and picture anything other than its live jazz bands, beads, and Mardi Gras. Yet, there's more to the city besides the touristy French Quarter, and it starts with New Orleans City Park.
The miles of greenery and botanical gardens cover up a hidden amusement park within its 1,300 acres of land.
It's not only one of the largest urban parks in the U.S., but it's also a wonderland for the young at heart. Just picture over a dozen of carnival rides, concessions, and only the best memories.
From Tilt-A-Whirl to a Ladybug roller coaster, it's the right amount of family-friendly, with a little thrill.
It's called Carousel Gardens, and, yes, there is a carousel in the park, as well.
You can jam out on the musical rides or get swung around on the Scrambler. You can feel like a kid again while exploring New Orleans and staying away from the basic tourist traps.
In fact, one local told Narcity it's not a well-known part of the park, even to those who grew up there, making it a best-kept secret.
What's so unique about it is that there's not only the Carousel Gardens but also another themed area called Storyland, which is a fun exhibit filled with sculptures and a mini playground incorporated inside the fenced perimeter.
These art pieces resemble characters and classic items from storybooks.
Daily admission to the park will also get you into Storyland.
Other things you can find are the botanical gardens, a mini putt-putt course, and a few museums. You can easily get around these exciting spots by renting a bike.
Carousel Gardens At New Orleans City Park
Price: $25/adult ticket
Address: 7 Victory Avenue, New Orleans, LA
Why You Need To Go: This hidden amusement park is a great way to explore New Orleans off the beaten path. You can enjoy the park while getting a thrill and you can spend the whole day with your friends and family there.
