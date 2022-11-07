This Artsy Small Town In California Is A Hidden Gem With Gorgeous Beaches & Breathtaking Forests
Locals call it "Hippie Haven."
California's golden coastline is home to a plethora of quaint, tiny towns that are the perfect destination for escaping the daily grind of city life.
Arcata, CA, also known as "Hippie Haven," is a hidden gem in Humboldt County that is home to a beautiful array of beaches and natural forests.
This town is filled with charming restaurants, coffee shops, and storefronts. You can take a stroll through the village to grab a bite or take home a keepsake from the local community of artists in town.
The Arcata Plaza Farmer's Market, which is open every Saturday, is a great way to sample fresh produce from around the Northern California region.
Perhaps what Arcata is most famous for, however, is its impressive displays of natural beauty. The Arcata Community Forest is an official park on California's Redwood Coast with 790 acres of trails and other woodland recreation.
The towering trees make for the perfect, shady environment to immerse yourself in the outdoors and relax and unwind.
The Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary is also a great place to view some of the area's natural ecosystems. You can see native wildlife along the trails surrounding the sanctuary's rivers and lakes, which bloom with flowers in the springtime.
If you prefer to relax by the ocean, you can visit Clam Beach, which is surrounded by bluffs and mountain ranges. Here you can dig your toes in the sand or try and catch a wave if you're feeling adventurous.
California's coast has plenty of hidden gems ready to explore, and if you love pristine wilderness trails and rugged beaches, Arcata belongs on your list of destinations to pay a visit.
Arcata, CA
Price: Free to visit
Where: Arcata, CA
Why You Need To Go: This artsy small town is surrounded by beautiful and diverse ecosystems and is perfect for outdoor-lovers and free spirits.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.