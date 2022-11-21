This Adorable Town In California Is So Charming & Looks Just Like The Set Of Gilmore Girls
It's like visiting Stars Hollow IRL.
The Golden State is home to so many enchanting small towns, including Nevada City, CA, and it looks like a destination straight out of the hit TV series, Gilmore Girls.
Located in the California mountains, it is incredibly reminiscent of the show's setting, Stars Hollow, and you can practically picture Lorelai and Rori Gilmore's whereabouts around the area.
The actual filming locations were between Canada and the Warners Bros. lot in Burbank, CA to create the façade of a small town, however, Nevada City actually is considered one and they have the population to prove it.
As of 2021, just 3,114 people call this place home, with a tight-knit, artistic community, similar to the characters found in Stars Hollow.
This historic destination has a storybook feel and walking down the streets of the downtown district, you'll find quaint Bed & Breakfasts covered in ivy, as well as old brick saloons and eclectic storefronts.
Mature Victorian houses are nestled in quiet neighborhoods with lush greenery, and, as the sun rises, cozy coffee shops provide locals and visitors with a pick-me-up.
If you're passing through town, you can pay a visit to one of the many art stores or the local theater, and, if you prefer to escape to the great outdoors, you can be surrounded by beautiful displays of the quaint spot's natural beauty.
It is situated on the Northern Sierra Nevada mountain range, and it is filled with lakes, rivers and hiking trails.
You can take a relic of Nevada City with you by popping into one of its rock shops where they sell local crystals and herbs sourced sustainably.
While you won't find Lorelai or Rory Gilmore roaming the streets, you will find a hidden gem that will make you feel like you walked right on set.
Nevada City, CA
Price: Free to visit
Address: Nevada City, CA
Why You Need To Go: You can explore this artistic haven and feel like you stepped into Stars Hollow from the iconic TV show Gilmore Girls.