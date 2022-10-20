Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

This Charming Seaside Town In California Is So Unique & Houses Have Names Instead Of Addresses

This hidden gem is a breath of fresh air.

Georgia Staff Writer
A woman standing by the seaside in Carmel-by-the-Sea,CA. Right: A cottage located in Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA.

@isabelaleaobc | Instagram,Daniela Araya | Unsplash

Carmel-by-the-Sea is a charming seaside town located on California's Monterey Peninsula that is unlike any other small town in the state.

The picturesque beach town is so unique that houses and cottages have names instead of traditional addresses to keep the vibes across town quirky.

Just two hours south of San Francisco, Carmel-by-the-Sea is a popular destination for visitors looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and relax on the breathtaking waterfront.

There are plenty of artsy shops, quaint restaurants and coffee shops, and cozy inns, hotels, and cottages where you can spend your days exploring and unwinding. Local art galleries and wine tastings can also pique your interest.


If you prefer to spend the majority of your time outdoors, courtyards, parks, and the pristine shoreline are ideal for experiencing the natural beauty that the state of California has to offer.

Here you can go for leisurely walks or more intense hikes across the landscape to get a breath of fresh air.

This small town is rich in history as well. You can pass your days exploring historic villas and villages overlooking the bay that will make you think you've escaped to a destination in the European countryside.

This place is also full of art and culture that merges in tandem with the gorgeous landscape, making it the perfect destination for your next unforgettable getaway.

Carmel-by-the-Sea

Price: Free to visit

Where: Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA

Why You Need To Go: This picture-perfect beach town is full of eccentric cottages, shops, and restaurants and is nestled in an oasis of California's natural beauty.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

