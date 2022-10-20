This Charming Seaside Town In California Is So Unique & Houses Have Names Instead Of Addresses
This hidden gem is a breath of fresh air.
Carmel-by-the-Sea is a charming seaside town located on California's Monterey Peninsula that is unlike any other small town in the state.
The picturesque beach town is so unique that houses and cottages have names instead of traditional addresses to keep the vibes across town quirky.
Just two hours south of San Francisco, Carmel-by-the-Sea is a popular destination for visitors looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and relax on the breathtaking waterfront.
There are plenty of artsy shops, quaint restaurants and coffee shops, and cozy inns, hotels, and cottages where you can spend your days exploring and unwinding. Local art galleries and wine tastings can also pique your interest.
If you prefer to spend the majority of your time outdoors, courtyards, parks, and the pristine shoreline are ideal for experiencing the natural beauty that the state of California has to offer.
Here you can go for leisurely walks or more intense hikes across the landscape to get a breath of fresh air.
This small town is rich in history as well. You can pass your days exploring historic villas and villages overlooking the bay that will make you think you've escaped to a destination in the European countryside.
This place is also full of art and culture that merges in tandem with the gorgeous landscape, making it the perfect destination for your next unforgettable getaway.
Carmel-by-the-Sea
Price: Free to visit
Where: Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA
Why You Need To Go: This picture-perfect beach town is full of eccentric cottages, shops, and restaurants and is nestled in an oasis of California's natural beauty.
