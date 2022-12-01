This Hidden Trail In San Diego Will Lead You To A Nude Beach With Breathtaking Shores
You won't have to worry about tan lines!
California is known for its pristine beaches with breathtaking shorelines, and, at some of them, swimsuits are optional.
A content creator revealed there's a hidden trail to access one of San Diego's popular nude beaches in a viral clip that has already gained more than two million views.
TikTok user Brianna Orendain (@briannaorendain) shared an easier way to get to this nude beach, and it only requires a short hike.
Blacks Beach Trail in La Jolla, CA is just a 1.1-mile hike, and it leads to a gorgeous stretch of coast where you can let it all hang out.
You'll begin at the trailhead, where parking is free. From there, you can navigate the paved streets that lead to the shore, but she recommends bringing a hat and water because the trail is unshaded.
The short hike will take you past La Jolla's rugged cliffs and valleys down a winding path. At the bottom of the trail, you'll find the shores of Blacks Beach, with sparkling water and soft sand to stretch out on.
Head North down the coastline to access the part of the beach where clothing is optional.
While the state of California's Code of Regulations does state that public nudity is a fineable offense, it is widely accepted in this area and often practiced.
Just be sure to practice proper nude beach etiquette to refrain from making others uncomfortable. Never take photos of others without clear and explicit consent, and of course, always remember to use sunscreen.
Blacks Beach Trail
Price: Free
Address: 9601 La Jolla Farms Rd., La Jolla, CA.
Why You Need To Go: You can take a short hike that leads to a tranquil destination on the California coast where clothing is optional.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.