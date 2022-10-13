This Colorful Beach Town In California Is So Charming & It’s Unlike Any Other Hidden Gem
It's like traveling to Europe without needing a passport.
Capitola Beach is located in a sunny seaside town just outside of Santa Cruz, CA. This colorful destination is a hidden gem that feels like traveling the European coast without ever having to step foot on a plane.
Known as one of the oldest vacation areas on the Pacific Coast, Capitola Village is made up of dozens of colorful pastel shops and restaurants overlooking the water that are perfect for exploring and spending time in the Golden State sunshine.
During your stay, you can navigate the narrow pathways and alleys of the village. Here you can also pop into one of the many quaint cafes for a quick bite or take home a souvenir from one of the boutique storefronts.
Taking a walk along the water at the Capitola Wharf is a great way to take in the scenic bay and towering palm trees.
If you prefer to engage in more active pastimes, Capitola is an optimal destination for family-friendly beach activities. You can pass the time by swimming, paddling, flying kites, boogie boarding, catching a wave, or building castles in the soft sand.
The seaside town is filled with tons of character. Colorful painted tiles at Esplanade Park bring the walls surrounding the beach to life.
If you're in search of a romantic night out, Shadowbrook Restaurant provides a unique and picturesque experience. You can take a red cable car up the lush hillside landscape and enjoy fine dining in a historic restaurant that has drawn crowds since 1947.
If you're looking for an eccentric destination with vibrant sites and waterfront views, Capitola Beach belongs on your small-towns-to-visit bucket list.
Capitola Beach
Price: Free to visit
Where: Capitola, CA
Why You Need To Go: Pastel shops and restaurants overlook the water at this quaint but lively seaside destination.
