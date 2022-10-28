This Road Trip Map Will Take You Through 6 Of The Most Charming Small Beach Towns In California
The Golden State is full of hidden gems.
California's golden coast is filled with hidden gems and charming beach towns that make perfect road trip destinations.
This road map will guide you through six of the Pacific Coast's hidden gems, where you can stop and enjoy the natural beauty that the Golden State has to offer.
Your trip will begin up north in Arcata and take you down the sunny coast all the way to Encinitas, CA.
Whether you're searching for a colorful seaside retreat that will make you think you've traveled to the beaches of Europe or a quaint and eccentric village on the Bay where houses have names instead of numbers, there is a destination for every curious traveler.
Arcata, CA
The quirky beach town of Arcata is located in Humboldt County, CA. It is an eccentric little arts town full of Victorian houses and historic buildings.
Arcata has gained a reputation for being a "hippie" town with a thriving arts scene and is in close proximity to beaches and beautiful forests where you can escape into the natural world.
Davenport, CA
The next destination on the road trip will take you down south towards San Francisco.
Davenport, CA is located in Santa Cruz County and is most famous for being a prime destination for finding sea glass.
You can take a stroll past the flowering cliffs and breathtaking rock formations to uncover turquoise and teal pieces of sparkling sea glass you can take home so you can always remember your trip.
Capitola, CA
Capitola is a tiny seaside town less than an hour away from the previously mentioned destination. Here, you will find colorful buildings lining the coastline that will make you think you stepped off a plane into the Mediterranean.
This quaint town looks just like Europe and boasts soft sand beaches and a tight-knit artsy community. It is a great destination for boating, paddling, and surfing.
Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA
Just a quick drive away from Capitola, you'll find the charming and unique town of Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA.
Cottages in this eccentric destination don't have address numbers. Instead, they have cute names.
Here, you can find a little village with historical buildings you can explore and plenty of shops and restaurants you can visit while you get to know this quaint hidden gem.
San Clemente, CA
Next, you will make your way down to Southern California. San Clemente is a small town located in Orange County, famous for its cliffs overlooking the sparkling waters of the Pacific Ocean.
This town is great for active travelers as there are plenty of green spaces where you can enjoy walks and picnics. The long pier that extends far into the water is also ideal for sightseeing, while the town center boasts beautiful displays of Spanish architecture.
Encinitas, CA
Encinitas is located just 25 miles north of San Diego and will be the final stop on this road trip journey.
This is another "hippie" town known for its artsy storefronts, record stores, coffee shops, and surfing community.
This is a great place to end your trip due to the town's laid-back vibe. You can fully relax and enjoy the white sand beaches and catch a wave if you're feeling adventurous.