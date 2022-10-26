This Giant Lake In California Has Crystal Clear Water & You Can Camp Nestled In The Mountains
It's no secret that California is full of hidden gems where you can experience some of the state's best displays of natural beauty.
June Lake is nestled in the mountains of Mono County, CA, and boasts sparkling, turquoise waters that are so clear you can see the bottom.
This 320-acre lake is one of the largest in the region. The place is surrounded by the towering peaks of the Sierra Nevada mountain range, making it an ideal destination to escape and unwind while getting in touch with the beauty of the natural world.
If you're planning on taking just a day trip, there are plenty of activities to pass the time, like canoeing, fishing, kayaking, or hiking.
There are also sand beaches where you can lay out in the sun or ease into the pristine waters for a refreshing swim. The mountain view makes for a picturesque backdrop for a summer picnic or a stroll along the lake.
If you prefer to camp, there's the Oh Ridge campground in the Inyo National Forest. Here, you're just a short distance away from June Lake, as well as the Yosemite National Forest and the Ansel Adams Wilderness.
The campsites sit just above the shoreline of the lake, overlooking magnificent views and are equipped with drinking water, flush toilets, as well as picnic tables and grills for cooking.
You can rest easy knowing the nearby resort has stores for groceries and supplies, as well as shower access. The closest town is also well-equipped with shopping and dining options.
You can camp here during the season for just $33 a night, and campsites are available to reserve on the official government recreation website.
Camping at June Lake
Price: $33/night
Address: June Lake, Mono County, CA
Why You Need To Go: You can relax and unwind on a pristine lake with crystal clear waters and camp while being surrounded by towering mountains and valleys.
