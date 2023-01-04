There’s A Beachside Taco Bell In California With Gorgeous Ocean Views & Boozy Baja Blasts
Tacos, beach, and booze, what more could you need? 🏖️
Taco Bell restaurants are beloved fast food spots famous for their cheap Mexican-inspired bites.
One location in California, however, is more popularly regarded for its unique site, which includes stunning seaside views and a full bar serving boozy renditions of the chain’s famous drinks.
The Taco Bell Cantina is a hidden gem located in Pacifica, CA, and sits right off the Cabrillo Highway, just yards away from the San Pedro Beach shoreline. Many who visit refer to this location as the "most beautiful" as it boasts massive windows and has a beachside patio, which offers beautiful views of the Pacific coast.
This iconic location serves up the usuals like crunch wraps, chalupas, quesadillas, and all the other Taco Bell greats. There's even a cool little walk-up window you can order from if you want to grab a quick bite while visiting the beach.
Other than the stellar seascapes to gawk at, the northern Cali fast food place is popular for another rare quality you can hardly find at other Taco Bells in other cities: alcohol.
The Cantina has a bar that serves beer and slush drinks, like an alcoholic version of the famous Mountain Dew Baja Blast.
This eatery is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., so you can enjoy a breakfast burrito in the morning and end the day with a Taco Bell margarita as the sun sets over the beach.
Taco Bell Cantina - Pacifica, CA
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Mexican-inspired fast food
Address: 5200 CA-1, Pacifica, CA 94044
Why You Need To Go: This Taco Bell is right on the beach and serves alcohol!