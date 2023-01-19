A Colorado Man Fought With Taco Bell Employees For A Free Burrito & He Got 'Poisoned'
He became "violently ill" when he ate it.
A Colorado man is sick from eating a free Taco Bell burrito he received after having a heated exchange with store employees over the soda machine not working.
Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputies were initially called to the fast food restaurant's Aurora, CO, location on January 15 due to a disturbance with the customer, which resulted in him receiving an "extra burrito" and going home.
The seemingly innocent act turned out to be much more sinister as 9 News reports the man later wound up at a hospital when he ingested the food item and became "violently ill."
Per the outlet, the sheriff's office confirmed rat poison was actually in the burrito, and they are currently investigating how it got there in the first place.
The sick customer was a regular at the spot and often caused problems, the location's manager told CBS News Colorado. He apparently once threw a taco at an employee.
"The safety of customers and team members is a priority," Taco Bell released in a statement, reports CBS. "The franchisee who owns and operates this location has informed us that they are working with local authorities in their investigation."
The outlet says authorities are investigating surveillance footage from the inside and outside of the establishment, as they are "acting as if" the man received the food from Taco Bell already with the poison in it.
"We don't know if it was at this point in time," Arapahoe County Deputy John Bartmann said to CBS.
The local health department inspected the restaurant for safety, and it’s now reopened to customers, per CBS.
