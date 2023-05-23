This Hidden Gem Island With Breathtaking Clear Water Is A Quick 2-Hour Flight From Miami
No passport needed!
There are some stunning islands in Florida, don't get us wrong, but how about heading somewhere a little less well-known? We're talking about a hidden gem paradise with turquoise water and secluded beaches that is only about a 2-hour flight from Miami.
If you're looking for a laidback island vibe with breathtaking snorkeling spots, pristine beaches, good duty-free shopping, and vibrant local culture, St. Thomas in the United States Virgin Islands territories is just the place. The nearly 2 hour and 45 minutes flight from Miami, FL can be as cheap as $134 and has a $367 average price. So you won't be breaking the bank.
There is something for all ages around the island. Whether you're up for some retail therapy or want to spend the day on a peaceful beach, you'll have a memorable vacation away from the States.
Just about anywhere you go in St. Thomas, the second largest of the Virgin Islands, you can see sparkling seascape views and Dutch-colonial details in the architecture.
The "shopping capital of the Caribbean," as it's called, has a Main Street full of duty-free shops, ranging from high-end name brands to local shops with St. Thomas souvenirs. You can literally shop until you drop here, as U.S. citizens can bring up to $1,600 worth of merchandise home with them.
Replying to @mariham1 this doesn’t include a night at our airbnb and a day of our rental car. I can break that down in another video! #stthomas #usvi #usvirginislands #budgettravel #budgeting #whatieatinaday #whatieat #foodvlog #travelvlog #vacationvlog if you have a trip to St Thomas coming up, heres a break down of what i ate and spent in a day there!
No visit to St. Thomas would be complete without a trip to Blackbeard’s Castle, an iconic hilltop fortress built in the 1600s. Climb the 99 Steps to the top for breathtaking views from the castle’s terraces and get a one-of-a-kind glimpse of Charlotte Amalie from above.
There are all types of beaches on St. Thomas, from secluded coves that are off-the-beaten-path to spots that are more public, like the popular Magen's Bay which has a pristine white sand beach surrounded by natural wildlife.
If you want to expand your tropical horizons, St. Thomas' ferry has access to many smaller secluded islands, including the other US Virgin Islands like St. John and St. Croix, as well as the British Virgin Islands of Jost Van Dyke, and even Puerto Rico.
Good news for Americans, as you won't even need a passport to access this slice of island paradise. However, if you plan to access any of the British Virgin Islands, be sure to have yours up to date!
