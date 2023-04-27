This Tropical Island Paradise Is A 2-Hour Flight From NYC & It Has Mesmerizing Blue Water
It's time to plan a summer vacation!
If you've been dreaming of a majestic beach getaway with a zippy short flight time from New York City, fantasize no longer! You can make your dreams come true by taking this 2-hour flight to an idyllic tropical island with stunning beaches, crystalline waters, and a picturesque harbor town.
With its lush landscape and many unique experiences for visitors, Hamilton, Bermuda, is a breathtaking travel spot for those looking to leave behind the hustle and bustle of big-city life.
Bermuda's capital is a welcoming beach town with colorful colonial buildings lining its streets, so don't let the infamous Bermuda Triangle urban legend scare you away — it’s all vibrant island life here!
You can have a leisurely time strolling along Front Street, the heart of Hamilton, which is filled with charming architecture, yummy restaurants and pubs, and all the retail therapy you could want.
There are plenty of opportunities around this majestic island to get out on the water and explore the stunning coral reef and the abundance of marine life that call Bermuda home!
The island is only 20.54 square miles of paradise with about 13 pristine beaches that are all within driving distance of, at most, 50 minutes.
The stunning snorkeling or scuba diving areas will amaze you with how clear the waters are.
If you’re looking for something a bit calmer, take a boat ride around the island surrounded by breathtaking views of the turquoise waters, and maybe even spot some dolphins or whales.
There's a ton of rich history to explore in Bermuda, as well, like the African Diaspora Heritage Trail that will take you to monuments from the 18th century when enslaved persons from the West Indies and West Africa were brought there.
So, now, if you're convinced you need to take a trip down to spectacular Hamilton, the next step is booking a flight. KAYAK estimates flights for the summer months (May-August) start as low as $208 to $480.
From John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, NY to Hamilton's L.F. Wade International Airport is about a 2-hour and 20-minute flight, so you'll be off to a wonderous paradise in no time.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.