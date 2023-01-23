This Small Florida Island Is A Top Trending US Destination & You Probably Never Heard Of It
It's a TripAdvisor Traveler's Choice. 🏝
Just off of Florida's West Coast in the Tampa area lies a tiny barrier island that is considered one of the Top Trending U.S. Destinations for 2023, as ranked by TripAdvisor.
It has dreamy clear water beaches and gorgeous sunsets that paint the sky a burnt orange and bright pink. As a town surrounded by water, there is also so much to do.
Aside from just basking under the sun and dipping your toes in the turquoise blues, TripAdvisor recommends the clear kayak tour at Shell Key Preserve. It's a great place to go shelling, paddle through the mangrove trees and see manatees and dolphins up close.
You can also head to the South side and enjoy a gorgeous drive across the ocean toward Fort De Soto Park where you can see underwater ruins. There, you can also go beach camping and wake up to the waves crashing along the shore.
Nearby Tierra Verde is also Egmont Key State Park, though you'd have to get there by water vessel. It's a gorgeous island full of rich history and different sites you can explore.
The town is known for its seafood restaurants and boat marinas, as well as its luxurious waterfront real estate. However, it is a small island and has just a few thousand residents (3,847 according to Census Reporter).
This secluded island is the perfect getaway for solitude and relaxation, where you can turn your cell phone on "Do Not Disturb" and have the most peaceful weekend. You might want to plan your trip to the trending destination before everyone else does.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.