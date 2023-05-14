This Majestic Tropical Island With Bright Blue Water Is Only A 2-Hour Flight From Miami
Plane tickets can be as low as $136! ✈️
Summer is super close, and if you're looking for a vacation destination with a little bit of something for everyone, including absolutely stunning blue water, a little island that is a cheap two-hour flight from Miami might be the ideal spot.
In the Atlantic Ocean, just beyond the Bahamas, lies the majestic Turks and Caicos Islands. This tropical paradise has a variety of fun activities, crystal clear water, gorgeous beaches, and plenty of entertainment for all ages spread across nine inhabited lush islands.
Flights from Miami to Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, can cost as cheap as $136, according to Kayak. However, prices tend to average in the $450 range, but any money spent is all worth it once you enjoy your once-in-a-lifetime island getaway.
If you're a beachgoer, you'll be delighted by the wide range of beaches that the Turks and Caicos Islands have to offer. From secluded coves to pristine white-sand beaches, the TCI is full of spots like Grace Bay Beach, where people love to swim and snorkel. It’s even the perfect place for a romantic stroll at sunset.
For those more interested in exploring the natural beauty of the islands, the Turks and Caicos Islands are home to some of the most beautiful coral reefs in the world.
There are lots of diving and snorkeling spots to explore, and if you're lucky, you might even spot some of the local sea life, such as sea turtles and rays.
There are also plenty of awesome restaurants and bars to explore on every island. You can even try the Turks and Caicos cuisine at the local restaurants serving special dishes like a hashed shark, crab and rice, and conch and grits.
The TCI is a British territory, yet the currency is the United States dollar, so that's great news for Americans who don't want to worry about exchanging currency.
Sound like a dream trip to you? We bet since you're only two hours away from this slice of a tropical oasis!
If you're thinking about taking that cheap flight from Miami to one of these nine magical islands in the Turks and Caicos, you might want to make sure your passport is up-to-date since one is required.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.