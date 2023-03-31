A Florida TikToker Revealed The Ultimate Travel Hack For Cheap Flights & It's So Simple
It can be as low as an $80 flight.
A Florida TikToker revealed the ultimate hack to get cheap flights, may it be one-way tickets or round-trips, and people who have tried it swarmed her comment section revealing it's true.
The creator (@simply_mzkira) said it takes a little research online and then a quick trip to the airline's ticket kiosk. When you see the flights with a desired date shown, the lowest priced tickets usually have a green marker or something to point out that it's at the best value.
Then, you head to the airport, let them know what days you want to travel and it can be cheaper than what you find online.
For one flight for one passenger from Fort Lauderdale, FL to Austin, TX, the online purchase she was tracking was $131. At the desk, she got it for $84.20.
Essentially, the flight was even cheaper than the taxes and fees. The fare was $32 and the taxes and fees were $52.04.
She then was tracking a flight from Florida to Puerto Rico for two passengers. It would have come out to $392 online, but at the ticket kiosk, she purchased it for $299.20.
The fare itself was $104 and the taxes and fees were $195.20.
@simply_mzkira
One person commented on her video that you can even upgrade your seat "for a few more coins."
Another traveler said she paid $39 for a 4-day round-trip to Puerto Rico using this hack.
Someone else replied to the video that her one-way ticket only cost her $29 doing the same thing.
So, the proof is in the pudding, and this creator came with receipts! Safe travels.
