6 Of The Cheapest US & International Destinations To Fly To From Toronto This Fall
You can get roundtrip flights for under $200.
Summer has almost reached a close, but that doesn't mean you have to say goodbye to warm weather. There are tons of sunny destinations you can travel to from Toronto this fall and the best part is, the flights won't cost your entire paycheque.
We used Skyscanner's Search Everywhere tool and information from Skyscanner to find the cheapest roundtrip flights from Toronto Pearson Airport during September, October and November this year.
From exciting resort destinations to tropical oases, these places let you escape the impending cold without blowing your budget on plane tickets.
Here are six of the cheapest places to fly to from Pearson this fall.
U.S. destinations
Nashville, TN
Price: $141 + roundtrip
When: September and October, 2023
Why You Need To Go: Dubbed the "Music City," Nashville Tennessee is known for its vibrant music scene and rich heritage. With flights starting at $141 round trip for September and October, it's an affordable spot to vacation this fall.
According to Visit Music City, "fall is the perfect time to take in Music City while enjoying the milder temperatures and brisk autumn air."
There is lots going on, including fall festivals like Oktoberfest, the Nashville Film Festival, the Nashville Cocktail Festival and the Musicians Corner Fall Series.
If you're looking for some autumn-themed fun, you can head to Lucky Ladd Farms to pick pumpkins and enjoy things like the corn maze and sweet treats including apple cider donuts.
One of the most iconic venues in Nashville is the Grand Ole Opry. For nearly a century, it's showcased some of "country music's greatest talent" and is still influential today. You can attend a live show at the venue for a quintessential Nashville experience.
The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is another popular spot to check out. Located in downtown Nashville, the attraction features exhibits dedicated to country music throughout the years.
Orlando, FL
Price: $163 + roundtrip
When: November, 2023
Why You Need To Go: If you're craving a sunny escape this fall then Orlando is worth keeping in mind. Known for its theme parks, the Florida city has endless attractions and things to enjoy.
Round trip flights start at $163 this November, meaning you don't have to blow your budget in order to travel here.
Walt Disney World Resort is one of the most popular spots to visit in Orlando. The resort is full of theme parks, water parks, shopping, dining experiences and more.
Magic Kingdom is the "crown jewel of Walt Disney World Resort" and features iconic characters and seasonal events. You can also check out Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park and be transported to lands like Pandora, from the blockbuster movie Avatar.
Another bucket list destination in Orlando is Universal Studios. It's home to three theme parks and brings tons of iconic movie moments to life. One of the most notable experiences is The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where fans can explore places like Diagon Alley and even sip Butterbeer.
If you're looking for a more relaxed experience in the city, you can check out the Harry P Leu Gardens. The "botanical oasis" stretches for 50 acres and is full of lush plants.
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Price: $141 + roundtrip
When: November, 2023
Why You Need To Go: Fort Lauderdale is another affordable destination to visit in the United States this fall. In November, you can book a roundtrip flight starting at $141.
If you're dreaming of a beach getaway, Fort Lauderdale is the place to be. Fort Lauderdale Beach offers soft sandy shores and is lined with bustling bars and delicious restaurants.
Las Olas Boulevard is another hotspot to checkout. The boulevard is "immaculately lined with palm trees" and offers shopping, dining, art experiences and more.
The Bonnet House Museum & Gardens is a popular attraction that will whisk you away to the start of the 20th century, and the historic home features beautiful architecture and lush gardens to explore.
International Destinations
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
When: November, 2023
Why you need to go: A tropical escape awaits in Punta Cana. The warm-weather destination has round-trip flights starting at just $277 roundtrip this November — so start packing those bathing suits!
The area is known for its beautiful beaches which boast white sand shores and crystal clear water. Bavaro Beach is lined with resorts, clubs and attractions, making it a hotspot for vacationers.
Nature lovers will want to head to the Indigenous Eyes Ecological Reserve. The area features 1,500 acres of land and 13 freshwater lagoons. You can also take a tour through the tropical landscape and see all sorts of wildlife along the way.
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
Price: $272 + round trip
When: November 2023
Why you need to go: This vibrant coastal city is known for its beaches and nightlife. This November, roundtrip flights start at $272 from Toronto, so you can take an affordable trip to a warm weather oasis.
The beach destination is full of things to do including the iconic Malecon Boardwalk. It's dotted with sculptures, restaurants, shops and more, and offers incredible views of the Pacific.
If you're on a trip with that special someone you'll want to head to The Romantic Zone, also known as Viejo Vallarta (Old Town). According to Visit Puerto Vallarta, it's a "treasure trove of charming streets, hidden gems and beautiful beaches" and is a magical destination to fall in love.
Marina Vallarta is an upscale area with restaurants, resorts, cultural activities and more. You can spend an afternoon exploring the district, window shopping and filling up on delicious dishes.
San Juan, Puerto Rico
Price: $297 roundtrip
When: November 2023
Why you need to go: This historic destination in Puerto Rico is a dreamy spot for a fall getaway and flights start at $297 roundtrip this November.
You'll want to add Old San Juan to your itinerary, as it's "one of the most popular cruise destinations in the Caribbean and the most visited place in Puerto Rico," according to San Juan Puerto Rico.
The area is know for its "Old World elegance, rich history, vibrant culture, five-century-old forts, romantic ambiance, exquisite food, and festive atmosphere"
Another top thing to do in San Juan is enjoy the stunning beaches. Condado Beach is a popular spot to spend a day and features tropical scenery, crystal waves and soft sandy shores. You may even spot a few celebrities while relaxing here.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.