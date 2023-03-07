TikTokers Are Tearing Into A Guy's Airline Hack For Getting A 'Poor Man's First Class'
Some people are calling it fraud.
Anyone who frequently flies economy knows how tight space can be when you're sitting in a full row, so any airline hacks that can maximize that space tend to be well received.
However, one TikToker is getting a lot of flak after sharing how travellers can get an entire row to themselves without the extra cost.
TikToker @ndainterest shared the hack in a video in which he calls it "a poor man's first class."
"If you’re looking to fly on an airline or travel abroad on holiday, you can’t afford a private jet or the first class on most flights, but with this hack, you can book an airline ticket and get yourself the cheap version of first class and save money!" he captioned the post.
In the clip, the TikTok user explains travellers should buy an entire row of tickets and then refund two out of the three tickets 45 minutes before it's time to board.
According to the man, it won't leave the airlines with enough time to resell the tickets, which means you'll get the row to yourself.
"There's no catch, just make sure the two additional tickets are fully refundable," he says in the clip.
With over 1 million views, the conversation in the comments seems to indicate that many aren't sold on the TikToker's advice.
"The catch is it's fraud," one person wrote.
"They’ll ban you from buying tickets if you keep refunding most of them," another commenter noted.
"The catch is that you’re screwing everyone over. Gonna ruin refundable tickets," another person chimed in.
Others pointed out that the airline hack won't work because there are usually people on standby.
"There’s always a standby list. They will always fill that seat. Have you been on a plane in the last year?" a person said.
One comment also criticized the hack because it prevents people who may need to get on the flight from doing so.
"Sooo you basically just stop two people being able to use the flight just so you can what? Not bump knees?" it reads.
While a majority of TikTokers seemed to be against the idea, there were a few who expressed interest and noted they would keep it in mind for future trips.
