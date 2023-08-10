Here's What To Know Before Flying Standby, From Someone Who's Done It So Many Times
It's not as simple as just getting cheap flights!
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Air travel can be pricey so if you're looking to get cheap flights, you might have stumbled across standby flights.
These days, you aren't really able to just buy standby tickets but if you know someone that works for an airline or you have a ticket already and you're looking to hop on an earlier flight to your destination, you may be able to fly standby.
As someone who has flown standby more times than I can count, there are definitely some pros and cons to this type of flying and there's more to consider than just getting a cheap flight. You're going to need to be flexible and very patient for starters.
So if you've ever wondered about flying standby and how it works, here's everything you need to know.
What is standby flying?
Flying standby means you've booked onto a flight without having a reserved seat.
In the past, you might have been able to show up to the airport early and buy a standby ticket for a cheap price, but that isn't so much of the case these days, according to Cheap Flights.
Instead standby tickets are usually reserved for people who have been bumped from a previous flight or airline staff and their friends and families who are able to fly standby for a cheaper rate.
Some airlines may also allow you to fly standby if you've already purchased a ticket and you're looking to get an earlier flight to the same destination for the same day.
For example, if you were due to fly from Toronto to Vancouver at 3:30 p.m., you may be able to apply to standby for an earlier flight that day instead.
You'll then be told at the check-in desk or even at the gate if there will be space for you to board that flight. Standby flying is all based around whether there is enough room on the plane so there's no guarantees that you'll be able to catch an earlier flight.
How to get a standby ticket?
Unfortunately, it's not as easy as just showing up the airport and buying a cheap standby ticket anymore. Your best option if you're looking to fly standby is if you know someone who works for an airline who may be able to help you out.
Most airlines have some kind of travel perks available. Staff will often get standby tickets offered at a discounted rate and they may also get "buddy passes" which are standby tickets that can be used by family or friends. Both WestJet and Air Canada offer their staff and family members discounted rates on flights.
So if you are able to book a standby ticket through an employee, it can be way more affordable than your average flight fare so it's definitely worth a shot.
If you don't have a connection to the airline through staff member, you aren't able to just buy a standby ticket, Cheap Flights said.
However, some airlines do have standby options where you can try to snag a seat on an earlier flight to your destination if you have already bought a ticket for the same day.
Air Canada passengers who are travelling with a flexible Business Class, flexible Premium Economy, Latitude or Comfort fare will be able to standby for an earlier flight on the same day they were due to travel free of charge, rather than paying a change fee.
If you have a Standard or Flex ticket, you are able to standby for free on select routes within Canada including flights between Toronto and Montréal or Ottawa and flights between Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.
Same-day airport standby is subject to availability so if it's an option you want to consider, you'll need to let the airline know as soon as possible.
What are the rules for flying standby?
If you've decided you want to take a gamble with standing by to get a seat on an earlier flight or you have a buddy pass that you're looking to use, you'll need to let the airline know as soon as possible.
From my experience, staff have usually been able to "book" the standby ticket on my behalf but each airline may have differing rules so you'll need to check in advance.
If you've bought a ticket already, you can see if you can register to standby for an earlier flight online or call the airline's reservations team who will be able to advise you on the next steps.
But the most important thing to note with flying standby is that you're going to need to be flexible and have a lot of patience.
While you may get on your first choice of flight without a hitch, there may be other times where you have to do a lot of waiting around at the airport so it's best to come prepared.
If you're flying standby, checking in baggage may also be an issue. "Some airlines won’t let you fly stand-by if you have already checked your bags," Cheap Flights added.
This is especially important to note if you already have a ticket and you're just looking to change to an earlier flight.
Whenever I have flown standby, I've not been allowed to check any luggage until the very last minute and while my baggage has always made it into the flight so far, it can be pretty stressful.
When you're just taking a short trip, it might be easier to travel with hand luggage only to avoid having to deal with checking in luggage last minute.
If you're looking for a leisurely stroll through airport security and browsing in duty free, standby isn't going to be the best option for you either.
With a standby ticket, you won't find out until the last minute if you're able to get a seat on your preferred flight so it usually means you'll need to rush through security and head straight to the gate.
So while flying standby may be able to save you a good chunk of change, you'll need to be prepared for all eventualities because it can add to an already stressful airport experience.