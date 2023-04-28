A TikToker Got Real About Living Alone & Her Videos Are Making So Many Introverts Feel Seen
"It’s not 'sad,' it’s completely normal."
If you're an introvert then it's likely you crave quality alone time and that's exactly what one TikToker wants to normalize through her social media platform.
Devon Noehring posts TikTok videos of what the reality of living alone looks like and how she spends her weekends solo. Through her videos, the 30-year-old woman has built an online community of people who resonate with that type of lifestyle.
In one of her most popular online clips, which now has over 5 million views, Noehring is transparent about what being an introvert looks like and the difficulties that come with it.
"Weekends make me sad," she says at the start of the clip before explaining that she enjoys being "cozy at home" and "recharging alone."
"I am alone all the time and once in a while I can't get past the feeling that I'm missing out on something," she says.
The TikToker admits that she sometimes gets into her own head because of those lonely feelings, and so she's doing something about it.
"This year I've been learning to go do things by myself. I've gone to movies and bookstores and yoga classes and restaurants alone."
The TikToker tells Narcity she started her Weekend Blues series because it was something she didn't see on TikTok and wishes she had.
"One weekend when I was feeling lonely, because it had seemed like I'd grown apart from so many of my friends, or friends had moved away, and it felt almost impossible to make new friends as an adult, I posted a video about having the weekend blues," Noehring said and added that the video had such a huge reaction on TikTok and the series took off from there.
Through her videos, the Arizona woman has built a community with over 973,000 followers on the social media platform.
Noehring says the goal with her videos is to "normalize spending time alone" and to "validate introverts" like her who spend majority of their weekends solo.
"It’s not 'sad,' it’s completely normal and okay. And to validate people in their 20’s and 30’s that don’t have as many friends as they used to," she continued.
"It’s more normal than they realize and it feels so much better to have a community of people to relate to."
Based on all the support Noehring's videos have received, it looks like her message is resonating with a lot of people.
"You inspire me! I'd rather be alone than deal with people disturbing my peace," one person wrote on a video of hers.
"I can't tell you how much I felt this," another person shared.
"I needed to hear this, thank you," another person commented, while another TikTok user wrote, "[To be honest] I feel a lot less alone after seeing this and reading the comments this is basically also my life."
While she has gotten a lot of supportive feedback on her videos, Noehring does acknowledge that it took some time to be open about being an introvert.
"Because society’s expectations on having a successful and happy life relies on me being extroverted I’ve always felt an amount of shame for being quiet," she explained and said that's why she once had to pretend to be an extrovert.
The content creator adds that a lot of people who comment on her videos also don't understand what being an introvert means and it can be frustrating.
"So many people think that introvert is synonymous for recluse or anti social," she noted. "But introversion and extroversion is really just about how you gain energy and recharge."
"It doesn’t mean that I don’t love and crave social connections."
So if you're ever feeling down about spending a lot of time alone, then you may want to check out Noehring's TikTok videos because it may feel comforting knowing that it's totally normal and there's a whole community of people doing it too.
The TikToker also has some great tips and ideas on what to do on a solo night in, including crafts, reading a good book, making a fancy drink and some self-care.