I Fled Toronto To Buy A Home In Niagara & Here Are 6 Things I Don’t Miss About The 6ix
Goodbye subway delays, hello vineyards!
Back in August of 2021, my partner and I packed up our apartment in Toronto and moved into our very first home in Niagara Region.
After spending over five years in the 6ix, the move to a much smaller city was definitely an adjustment from the constantly bustling street that we were used to.
Living on the corner of Yonge and Eglinton for my entire early-twenties, there are definitely some aspects of Toronto life that I miss, including the wide variety of restaurants (and the multiple cuisines to choose from), stores that are constantly open 24-hours, and just the constant buzz that always seems to be in the air.
However, after spending a few months in the city that we now call home, I've noticed that are also quite a few things that I don't really miss about Toronto at all.
The constant city noise
Toronto is noisy. But living on the corner of Yonge and Eglinton, surrounded by constant Crosstown construction and just down the street from Sunnybrook Hospital, the noise sometimes becomes unbearable.
From sirens blaring at all hours of the day to the sound of metal crashing together as the new line of the TTC was being built, I found myself constantly apologizing on work calls for the noise. Not to mention, all the times I would wake up in the middle of the night.
To add to all the chaos, we lived right across the street from a bar. While you wouldn't hear me complaining about that on a Friday evening when I made my way over, it wasn't the most pleasant on a Monday night when party-goers stumbled out of the venue.
Moving to Niagara, one of the first things I noticed was the silence. Sure, we'll get the occasional siren or traffic noise, but for the most part, I can be sitting in my kitchen with a morning coffee hearing absolutely nothing at all. And let me tell you, my days have become so much more relaxing.
Delayed and packed transit
Being stuck on a shuttle bus on a Friday afternoon and getting home two hours later than planned is something that I will never miss about Toronto.
As someone who often commuted during rush-hour (pre-pandemic) I was constantly hit with delays, cancellations and jammed-packed subway cars that were filled so tight it felt like you couldn't breathe.
While I am thankful to have a vehicle in Niagara, the bus is also a lot less crowded. (However, when it comes to the easy accessibility and coverage of transit, the TTC still does have Niagara beat.)
Expensive rent
Don't even get me started on rent prices. Early on in the pandemic, both my partner and I transitioned to remote work in a small one-bedroom apartment. It became clear pretty early on that we needed more space.
However, with rental prices now topping $2,700 for two bedrooms (that are still pretty tiny) we began looking at other options.
After a lot of hunting (and a few lost bids) we were able to find a three-bedroom home in Niagara that also came equipped with a basement office and a modest-sized backyard. The best part? We're paying less than what it would cost to rent a two-bedroom in the 6ix.
The slush
While Niagara Region does get blasted with some pretty hefty snow in the winters, one clear difference is the lack of salted slush that accumulates everywhere.
I don't know what it is about the 6ix, but the puddles of slushy, muddy, salted water seem to appear at every curb I'm crossing during the snowy months.
The number of shoes I've ruined on my morning commutes are endless and it's something I haven't missed since spending my winter in Niagara.
The random Toronto smell
If you've ever lived in Toronto, you all know what I'm talking about. Walking down a random downtown street when BAM you are suddenly hit with a blast of mysteriously hot air and the smell of sewage or rotten garbage.
Let me just tell you, after getting a whiff of fresh air at my new home, I won't be getting a Toronto scented candle anytime soon.
Construction
I know I've already mentioned the noise of construction above, but the building of the Crosstown was just so bad it deserves its own category.
Banging and crashing aside, the constant road closures and transit detours also added to the list of annoyances.
Even trying to walk down Eglinton to catch a movie was a hassle, constantly having to cross the street because sections of the sidewalk were always closed.
I'm sure once the new subway line actually gets built it will be great, but until then, good riddance.
