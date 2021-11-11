Ontario Just Broke A Record For How Many People Recently GTFO Of The Province
Guess Ontario might really is Onterrible after all...
It seems like Ontario is continuously breaking records, but this one does not exactly boast any bragging rights. Ontario (Onterrible?) just made history for the largest amount of people that have left the province since the early 1980s. Ouch.
According to a recent report from RE/MAX that used data from Statistics Canada, close to 12,000 residents said goodbye to Ontario to move to a different province or territory in the country in the second quarter of this year.
"Housing affordability has been a concern in major urban centres, even before the pandemic," RE/MAX said. Recently the 6ix was named one of the most unaffordable places to live in North America, plus Hamilton and Ottawa also cracked that top ten list.
RE/MAX notes that the affordability crisis is also impacting smaller towns, which has "left many young Canadians and first-time homebuyers sitting on the sidelines."
Based on some recent data from Statistics Canada, only 319,295 (or 11.4%) of Ontarians between 18 to 34 years old own a home, which means 88.6% have yet to reach that milestone. On top of that, some first-time homebuyers in Toronto are only able to land their houses because they're getting $130,000 from their parents to help with their down payments.
That being said, RE/MAX noted that most people were moving away from land-locked places to provinces with a more coastal view, and B.C. attracted more than 15,000 between April to June 2021.
Recently, however, Vancouver beat out Toronto for how out-of-control their rental prices are. So maybe Ontarians just wanted a change of scenery instead of saving some coins?
The Maritimes are also a popular spot for Canadians to move to, as it broke records with its largest population boom since 1961.
