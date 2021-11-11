Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Real Estate
canadian housing market

Ontario Just Broke A Record For How Many People Recently GTFO Of The Province

Guess Ontario might really is Onterrible after all...

Ontario Just Broke A Record For How Many People Recently GTFO Of The Province
Colin Temple | Dreamstime

It seems like Ontario is continuously breaking records, but this one does not exactly boast any bragging rights. Ontario (Onterrible?) just made history for the largest amount of people that have left the province since the early 1980s. Ouch.

According to a recent report from RE/MAX that used data from Statistics Canada, close to 12,000 residents said goodbye to Ontario to move to a different province or territory in the country in the second quarter of this year.

"Housing affordability has been a concern in major urban centres, even before the pandemic," RE/MAX said. Recently the 6ix was named one of the most unaffordable places to live in North America, plus Hamilton and Ottawa also cracked that top ten list.

RE/MAX notes that the affordability crisis is also impacting smaller towns, which has "left many young Canadians and first-time homebuyers sitting on the sidelines."

Based on some recent data from Statistics Canada, only 319,295 (or 11.4%) of Ontarians between 18 to 34 years old own a home, which means 88.6% have yet to reach that milestone. On top of that, some first-time homebuyers in Toronto are only able to land their houses because they're getting $130,000 from their parents to help with their down payments.

That being said, RE/MAX noted that most people were moving away from land-locked places to provinces with a more coastal view, and B.C. attracted more than 15,000 between April to June 2021.

Recently, however, Vancouver beat out Toronto for how out-of-control their rental prices are. So maybe Ontarians just wanted a change of scenery instead of saving some coins?

The Maritimes are also a popular spot for Canadians to move to, as it broke records with its largest population boom since 1961.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Home Prices In Canada Are Going From Pricey To Pricier But 3 Countries Still Have It Worse

Guess that rules out moving to Russia! 😬

Dave Sartin | Dreamstime

If you thought Canada's home prices were getting expensive, just be thankful you don't live in one of the three countries that have it worse!

The National Bank of Canada released its latest Housing Affordability Monitor on November 9, 2021, and it included a roundup of countries whose home prices are skyrocketing. Surprisingly enough, Canada's not even in the top three!

Keep Reading Show less

Canada Is Apparently One Of The Most Affordable Places To Buy A Home In The World

Who would've thought? 🏠

Dillon Kydd | Unsplash

It turns out that Canada is one of the most affordable places to buy a house in the entire world — yes, you read that right.

A new study from Roofing Megastore, a British building supplier, looked at how much homes cost on average in 109 countries as compared to the average salary in each country, and Canada ranked as the 14th most affordable place for buying a home.

Keep Reading Show less

You Could Fit Every Young Homeowner In BC Into 2 Canadian Stadiums With Room To Spare

The info from StatCan does not bode well for this country's millennials. 😭

Adam Melnyk | Dreamstime

It's apparently so hard to own real estate in B.C. as someone aged 18 to 34 that less than 100,000 people are currently doing it.

According to a new report from RE/MAX, only 96,723 people aged 18-34 are homeowners in BC — almost 15,000 fewer people than the combined capacity limits of Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium and Vancouver's BC Place!

Keep Reading Show less

The Number Of Young Adults In Ontario Who Have Actually Bought A Home Is Shockingly Low

Owning a home in Ontario isn't a walk in the park!

Sergey02 | Dreamstime

Homeownership in Ontario is like a double rainbow — it exists but you don't see it every day.

A new report by RE/MAX on homeownership rates in the Canadian real estate market reveals just how rare a young adult buying a home really is.

Keep Reading Show less