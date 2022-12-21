'Emily In Paris' Is Back & Here's How Much You'd Need To Earn Just To Live Like Her
It isn't cheap!
Netflix's Emily in Paris is back for a third season and that means we get to daydream about living her life, which involves stylish outfits, lavish trips and romance in the historic capital of France.
From what we've seen in the previous two seasons, Emily, who is played by Lily Collins, has expensive taste, especially when it comes to fashion, and now financial experts are breaking down all the costs.
Emily is an American marketing executive who works at a marketing firm in Paris. New Casinos estimates that based on her job, Emily's annual salary is US $46,980.95.
Based on her income, can Emily afford everything she spends her money on?
If you crunch the numbers, rent is an obvious expense and based on the location of Emily's apartment, which is close to the Pantheon and a major attraction in Paris, it's estimated she would pay around $33,127.84 per year for her apartment alone. Utilities cost an additional $2,372.40 a year, New Casinos estimates.
That doesn't leave much money in the budget for everything else!
The American ex-pat is known for wearing high-end designer pieces like Valentino, Prada, and Christian Louboutin and we know those are not cheap.
New Casinos predict Emily spends about $76,795.40 on clothes and accessories each year.
According to New Casinos, Emily's most expensive outfit was a Vassilis Zoulias yellow printed jacket that she wore in season two episode four. That jacket alone costs $53,987.96!
Fashion aside, a girl has to eat and Emily likes to eat out frequently in the show.
In total, Emily spends about $3,239.28 a year, according to the New Casinos report. That total is calculated on the assumption that she dines out twice a week.
Emily also likes to explore the nightlife scene with her girlfriends Camille and Mindy in the show, and who can blame her?
Unfortunately, that would set her back by about $1,295.71 per year if she were to drink only two cocktails a week.
Emily is not one to use the Metro, which would be the cheapest way to get around the city, and instead depends on taxis to get around. New Casinos estimates Emily spends $2,947.74 a year on transport.
As a young executive, coffee is an obvious go-to to stay on top of everything Emily has to get done.
We don't think we've ever seen her make coffee at home, so with that, Emily probably spends about $228 annually for her morning cup of coffee. That only includes one cappuccino per day from Monday to Friday.
So can Emily afford her lifestyle based on her income?
Based on New Casinos' calculations, the answer is definitely not.
She spends approximately $120,006.37 a year on the expenses listed above, which is $73,000 over her annual income.
But this is fantasy, right? Emily in Paris certainly wouldn't be as much fun if we had to watch her budget, turn down drinks with friends and stay in each night.
We'll be looking to see if there are any new expenses for Emily this season.
The third season of Emily in Paris is available now on Netflix.