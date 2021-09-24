'Midnight Mass' Netflix's New Horror Series Was Actually Filmed Around BC (PHOTOS)
If you have already started binging Netflix's Midnight Mass, you might be wondering if the small town of Crockett Island is real.
But Netflix told Narcity, many BC landmarks were the filming locations for the supernatural horror show.
Flynn's home and Erin's beach house were both filmed at the gorgeous Garry Point Park.
Also, in Richmond, the 6th and 7th Avenue piers on Moncton Street were used for scenes with the marina and Bay-Ed's fishing boat.
Meanwhile, Anderlini Farms in Aldergrove was the set for a long list of locations, including the town square, the church exterior and vestibule, the outside of the school, the general store, and the interior of the sheriff's office.
Eagle-eyed Vancouver locals might notice the Vancouver Rowing Club doubled for the community centre's interior, and Hallelujah Point inside Stanley Park appears in a suburban street accident.
