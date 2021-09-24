Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
netflix canada

'Midnight Mass' Netflix's New Horror Series Was Actually Filmed Around BC (PHOTOS)

How many locations did you recognize? 🤔

'Midnight Mass' Netflix's New Horror Series Was Actually Filmed Around BC (PHOTOS)
Eike Schroter | Netflix, Eike Schroter | Netflix

If you have already started binging Netflix's Midnight Mass, you might be wondering if the small town of Crockett Island is real.

But Netflix told Narcity, many BC landmarks were the filming locations for the supernatural horror show.

Flynn's home and Erin's beach house were both filmed at the gorgeous Garry Point Park.

Also, in Richmond, the 6th and 7th Avenue piers on Moncton Street were used for scenes with the marina and Bay-Ed's fishing boat.

Meanwhile, Anderlini Farms in Aldergrove was the set for a long list of locations, including the town square, the church exterior and vestibule, the outside of the school, the general store, and the interior of the sheriff's office.

Eagle-eyed Vancouver locals might notice the Vancouver Rowing Club doubled for the community centre's interior, and Hallelujah Point inside Stanley Park appears in a suburban street accident.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In B.C., a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Vancouver's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Netflix Canada Is Gonna Get So Good This October With 'You' Season 3, 'Locke And Key' & More

Don't forget Seinfeld and so many other scary flicks!

Netflix, Amanda Matlovich | Netflix

It is time to get excited; Netflix Canada just announced all the new shows and movies dropping in October.

Tons of highly anticipated shows are returning with a new season like You, Locke & Key, and Sexy Beasts.

Keep Reading Show less

Every Country's Netflix Was Ranked & Canada Easily Beat Out The US For Best Movies & Shows

How much does a flight to the Czech Republic cost?!

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Next time you're searching through Netflix in Canada and wishing there were more movies or TV shows to watch, just know that someone has it worse than you do.

That's according to a new study conducted by product comparison company Uswitch, which ranked the shows and movies on the Netflixes of 30 countries.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Addictive Shows On Netflix To Binge Next If You've Already Finished 'Lucifer'

Perfect for Luci-fans. 😈

John P. Fleenor | Netflix, John P. Fleenor | Netflix

Have you already binged all six seasons of Lucifer? If so, here are eight addictive shows on Netflix that are perfect for Luci-fans.

Get ready to watch something new. These shows offer playful banter, supernatural creatures and drama-filled stories. One of them even was mentioned as one of Mr. Morningstar's favourites.

Keep Reading Show less

The 'Love Is Blind' Season 2 Release Date Has Finally Been Announced by Netflix

Featuring a very special guest from the NDSU (Netflix Dating Show Universe).

@loveisblindnetflix | Instagram, @netflix | Instagram

Mark your calendars and get ready for romance because Love Is Blind season 2 is coming to your TV screen in just a few short months.

Netflix announced the release date for the hugely popular blind-dating show with a special video featuring Chloe Veitch, the star of other shows Too Hot To Handle and The Circle.

Keep Reading Show less