Starbucks Canada Is Giving A Pay Increase To All Retail Employees In Every Province
Hourly starting pay was already increased to more than provincial minimum wage earlier this year.
All retail employees who work at Starbucks Canada locations in every province across the country are getting a wage increase!
In an announcement shared on May 3, Starbucks Canada revealed investments for its employees (who are called partners) which include increased pay and more benefits.
One of the "immediate investments" that the coffee chain is prioritizing for retail partners is increased pay for all of its retail staff in every province and every job.
This bump in pay is expected to begin in the summer and is the third hourly pay increase for hourly workers in Canada in just over a year.
The exact details on how much more employees will make after this wage increase haven't been revealed though.
Along with higher wages, Starbucks Canada will be offering workers more benefits including increased sick and family care time off from three to five paid shifts starting in July.
Back in 2021, it was announced that employees who had been working for a year as of January 2022 would get a 6% to 10% pay increase and the hourly starting wages would increase to $1 above the minimum wage in each province.
With those changes, hourly pay for baristas in Canada ranges from $13 to $20.45 and from $15.85 to $24.95 for shift supervisors.
In Canada, the minimum wage is going up in quite a few provinces during 2022 including in B.C. where it will be $15.65 an hour as of June 1.
Ontario's minimum wage increased to $15 on January 1 and Quebec's went up to $14.25 on May 1.