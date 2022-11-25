I Visited The New Starbucks Reserve In NYC & It's So Different From The Regular Shops (PHOTOS)
Coffee and food arrive right at your table.
I’ve always been a huge Starbucks fan, so when I learned they were opening a new Starbucks Reserve location at the iconic Empire State Building in New York City, NY, I immediately added a visit to this coffee place to my "things-to-do" list.
To my luck, I was paying a visit to The Big Apple days after this new Starbucks location was inaugurated, so to avoid busy crowds getting into the shop after its opening, I decided to stop on a Monday morning to see what this new place has to offer.
There are several Starbucks Reserve locations in Seattle, Chicago, New York, Shanghai, Tokyo, and Milano. Before visiting the new shop at the Empire State Building, I’d only been to the Starbucks Reserve in Chicago, so I was expecting something similar when I got to this NYC spot.
Surprisingly, the experience is so different from their other Starbucks Reserve locations, and of course, from the regular Starbucks coffee shops.
How many Starbucks Reserve locations exist?
Starbucks has a total of six Starbucks Reserve Roasteries located in Seattle, Shanghai, Milano, New York, Chicago, and Tokyo. The new Starbucks Reserve located at the Empire State Building is not considered a roasterie, but it’s rather an exclusive store, restaurant, and bar.
What's Starbucks Reserve?
According to the company, Starbucks Reserve "is a selection of the rarest, most extraordinary coffees Starbucks has to offer."
Can anyone go to a Starbucks Reserve?
While some experiences are offered through a reservation, Starbucks Reserve locations are open to all.
Starbucks Reserve Empire State Building atmosphere
The store at the Starbucks Reserve Empire State Building location in New York. Right: The concourse area at the Starbucks Reserve Empire State Building.
Fernanda Leon | Narcity
I wouldn’t know how to describe this place’s atmosphere but as a “very New York style” experience.
The first thing you see when you get in is their store section, where there are employees designated to help you find whatever Starbucks item you might be looking for. This store offers exclusive products that you can’t find in any other location.
On this same floor, there’s a to-go coffee and food bar where people can stop by really quick and get menu items they won’t find in the chain’s regular coffee shops.
The second level is home to their iconic restaurant and bar. I didn’t get to explore this section as it was closed in the morning.
However, their concourse level is basically a chill, innovative, and very chic restaurant where you can make your order using your phone, and employees will deliver your food and/or coffee directly to your table. It feels like you are in a VIP Starbucks shop.
Starbucks Reserve Empire State Building service
An employee talking to a costumer at the Starbucks Reserve Empire State Building location. Right: An order screen at the Starbucks Reserve Empire State Building location.
Fernanda Leon | Narcity
The service is exceptional. They literally have employees everywhere.
When you get into the store, there’s someone greeting you. When you are trying to do some shopping, an employee is helping you select the best options, and they even take your name so you can go to a small cashier they have exclusively for store clients and ask them for your purchase.
When you’re in the concourse section, employees will take your order and share some recommendations.
Even when you’re looking for restrooms, you’ll find an employee that will show you where these are.
Starbucks Reserve Empire State Building food and coffee
A chocolate hazelnut cornetto from the Starbucks Reserve Empire State Building location. Right: Pastries from the Starbucks Reserve Empire State Building location.
Fernanda Leon | Narcity
I have to admit that I stayed a good chunk of time chatting with my friend at the concourse level from this Empire State coffee shop.
I ordered a hot Starbucks Reserve Mocha that was just the perfect mix of coffee and cocoa. The texture was creamy but not super dense. Also, the espresso they use gives the beverage a richer taste compared to the mocha drink sold at their regular shops.
I also got the chocolate hazelnut cornetto that an employee recommended. Even though I ordered a mocha-flavored coffee already, the pastry was just the ideal amount of sweetness and didn’t make me feel like I had way too much chocolate.
Starbucks Reserve Empire State Building verdict
Fernanda Leon holding a cup of coffee at the Starbucks Reserve Empire State Building. Right: The Starbucks Reserve Empire State Building location.
Fernanda Leon | Narcity
This is definitely a different Starbucks — and very New York — experience. The fact that the coffee shop is located inside an iconic NYC building makes it more interesting and exciting. I would definitely pay another visit when I go back to this metro area.