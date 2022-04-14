7 Incredible Starbucks Secret Menu Drinks You Have To Order According To Baristas
Refreshers, frappuccinos and more! ☕🥤
Who would know the Starbucks secret menu better than a barista?
And no, we're not talking about the best little tweaks to existing menu items. We're talking about the custom and unusual frappuccinos, refreshers, cappuccinos and iced coffees that you just have to know how to order. You know, the ones that you'll never get to try unless someone tells you about them.
Well, we got some baristas to tell us about them.
We spoke to seven current and former Starbucks baristas to get a rundown of the best secret menu drinks you can order.
Here are some of the tastiest (and most Instagrammable) secret menu items you can get from Starbucks. And if your barista doesn't know how to make one of them, keep this page handy so you can help them out!
Raspberry Milk Tea
How to order it:
- Order a Black Iced Tea
- Substitute your choice of dairy instead of water
- Add toffee nut syrup (1 tall, 1.5 grande, 2 venti)
- Add raspberry syrup (1 tall, 1.5 grande, 2 venti)
Brown Sugar Milk Tea🧋
How to order it:
- Order a Black Iced Tea
- Substitute oat milk instead of water
- No liquid cane sugar
- Add brown sugar syrup (2 tall, 3 grande, 4 venti)
- Ask for light ice
Why you should try it: "I'm a huge bubble tea fan, so being able to have that at Starbucks was a HUGE thing [for me]." —Barista Samantha Luxmikanthan.
Dirty Chai
How to order it:
- Order a Chai Latte
- Add 1 shot of espresso
Why you should try it: "I'm not super adventurous with coffee drinks [...] Something that people might not know exists is that a dirty chai is really tasty." —Barista Kyle West.
Cinnamon Roll Frappuccino
How to order it:
- Order a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino
- Add white mocha syrup (1 tall, 2 grande, 3 venti)
- Add cinnamon dolce syrup (1 tall, 2 grande, 3 venti)
- Top with cinnamon dolce topping
Why you should try it: "Any excuse to put cinnamon dolce into anything 🤌" —Barista Niki Brideau.
Fuzzy Peach🍑
How to order it:
- Order a Mango Dragonfruit Refresher
- Substitute 1/2 coconut milk and 1/2 peach juice instead of water
- Add 2 vanilla syrup
Why you should try it: "It did kind of taste like a Maynards Fuzzy Peach." —Barista Areeba Sharafuddin.
White Mocha Oat Shaken Espresso
How to order it:
- Order a Brown Sugar Oat Shaken Espresso
- Substitute blonde espresso instead of normal espresso
- Substitute white mocha syrup instead of brown sugar syrup
- Add vanilla sweet cream cold foam
Why you should try it: "Get your pen and paper ready, this drink is SO good. Chef's kiss 👨🍳🤌." —Barista Sarah O'Neill.
Hot Jolly Rancher
How to order it:
- Order a Passion Tea Lemonade
- Ask for it steamed (yes they can do it)
- No liquid cane sugar
- Substitute raspberry syrup in the cup (3 tall, 4 grande, 5 venti)
Why you should try it: "We're trying to get the jolly rancher going." —Barista Bronwyn Barker.
BONUS: Butterbeer Frappuccinio
How to order it:
- Order a Caramel Creme Frappuccino
- Add toffee nut syrup (1 tall, 1.5 grande, 2 venti)
- Reduce caramel syrup (1 tall, 1.5 grande, 2 venti)
- Cali style (caramel on the sides of the cup)
- Add vanilla sweet cream cold foam
- Top with caramel drizzle
Why you should try it: "It tastes like you're in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter." —Barista Andrew Mrozowski.