5 Best Starbucks Cold & Iced Drinks To Try This Summer From Baristas Who Know Them Best
Sometimes you just need an iced coffee.🥤
The Starbucks menu can be overwhelming when you're just looking for a cold drink on a hot day, so why not try something that comes barista recommended?
We spoke to several current and former baristas who know all the ins and outs of the Starbucks menu, and we've rounded up the very best cold and iced drinks to try no matter what your taste.
Maybe you're vibing with an iced latte? Perhaps you really want to try an iced chai? Or are you looking to spice up your regular Frappuccino?
It's dealer's choice with this list of cold drinks as recommended by seven Starbucks baristas.
You'll definitely have to keep this list handy next time you're waiting in line at your local Starbucks.
Blended Strawberry Lemonade
What is it: It's almost like a strawberry lemonade slushie. But better.
What's in it:
- Lemonade
- Strawberry puree
- Ice
Why you should try it: "I'm not a super huge fan of the Frappuccinos but definitely the blended strawberry lemonade was also really good." —Barista Samantha Luxmikanthan.
Drink hack: Don't want it blended? Just ask for a strawberry lemonade instead!
S'mores Frappuccino
What is it: This seasonal favourite tastes like a warm summer evening in front of a campfire. A milk chocolate Frappuccino sandwiched between marshmallow whipped cream and topped with graham cracker crumbs. We can't get enough of this.
What's in it:
- Marshmallow-flavoured whipped cream
- Chocolate sauce
- Cafe vanilla Frappuccino
- Topped with graham cracker topping
Why you should try it: "I don't really drink cold drinks, but when I worked there it was the summer they did the s'mores Frappuccino and it was absolutely unreal. It was so good." —Barista Kyle West.
Drink hack: Can't do the whipped cream? Order a grande s'mores Frappuccino with two pumps milk chocolate sauce, two pumps marshmallow syrup and top with chocolate sauce and graham cracker topping.
Starbucks Doubleshot On Ice / Iced Shaken Espresso
What is it:Feel like an iced coffee but need a little bit of an extra kick? The SB doubleshot on ice is for you! Shots of espresso are shaken with ice and classic syrup, then topped with milk. Your barista will definitely look like a bartender making this drink for you.
Note: Starbucks has changed the name from a doubleshot to a shaken espresso. They're the same thing though and your barista should know that!
What's in it:
- Espresso (2 tall, 3 grande, 4 venti)
- Classic syrup (3 tall, 4 grande, 6 venti)
- Topped with your choice of milk
Why you should try it:
"You wanna get it going on a Tuesday morning in the summertime? Cold, sweet, caffeine; it's all you need." —Barista Niki Brideau.
"I'm always thinking bang for your buck. You're getting a lot more caffeine, the nice sweetness, you do less ice (obviously) and it's refreshing." —Barista Bronwyn Barker.
Drink hack: Ask for blonde espresso if you want a sweeter drink with a little more caffeine to get you moving.
Iced Caramel Macchiato
What is it: Although some might think this drink is a little basic, it's totally one of our go-to beverages. Not only does it look cool because of the separation between the milk and espresso, but it tastes amazing, too.
What's in it:
- Vanilla syrup (2 tall, 3 grande, 5 venti)
- Your choice of milk
- Espresso (1 tall, 2 grande, 3 venti)
- Topped with caramel sauce
Why you should try it:
"I've recently gotten back into caramel macchiatos, like iced caramel macchiatos, but I get them upside down because I hate espresso on top." —Barista Areeba Sharafuddin.
"I am basic, there's no hiding that. I will take pride in my basic order." —Barista Sarah O'Neill.
Drink hack: Order it Cali-style if you want extra caramel! They'll put caramel on the sides of the cup.
White Mocha Nitro Cold Brew
What is it: Nitro cold brew is arguably one of the fanciest drinks at Starbucks, although not all locations carry it. Starbucks takes their 20-hour steeped cold brew and infuses it with liquid nitrogen, making this beverage more caffeinated and more tasty.
What's in it:
- Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew
- Add white mocha sauce (3 tall, 4 grande)
- Top with vanilla sweet cream
Why you should try it: "Not only does it taste amazing, but it looks like it's moving because of the nitrogen inside the drink. It's dancing." —Barista Andrew Mrozowski.
Barista hacks: Want to try something a little different? Ask your barista to top it with vanilla sweet cream cold foam. It's like whipped cream but better.