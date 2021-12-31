Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
toronto weather

Toronto Hour-By-Hour Weather Forecast As 'Messy Storm' Brings Freezing Rain & Drifting Snow

You'll want to check this if you have plans over the next couple of days.

Toronto Hour-By-Hour Weather Forecast As 'Messy Storm' Brings Freezing Rain & Drifting Snow
Roger Mcclean | Dreamstime, Juliagladisphotographer | Dreamstime

Toronto is set to bring in the New Year under cloudy skies while bracing itself for a "messy" winter storm.

Despite muted celebrations due to 11 p.m. closing restrictions at bars and restaurants across the city, the weather appears to be doing its best to put people off attending outdoor events, too.

According to The Weather Network, a clash between warm and cold will bring rain, snow and ice to parts of southern Ontario this weekend.

The forecast shows that there is a sharp divide between the two air masses and Toronto is sitting in the middle of it.

Temperatures in Toronto are relatively mild on New Year's Eve, peaking at 5 C and with a wind chill making it feel like 0 C, but the weather system arrives overnight into New Year's Day.

The latest storm track shows that the weather system will initially bring rain to the GTA in the early hours of Saturday, January 1, but that will transition through to snow later in the day as cold air plummets south across the region.

Temperatures on Sunday, January 2 are set to drop to -6 C and feel more like -14 C during the day. Total snowfall accumulations are predicted to be between 5 to 15 centimetres. The Weather Network also says that freezing rain and ice pellets could accompany this storm.

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for Toronto.

New Year's Eve

2-4 p.m.: 5 C, feels like 0 C, cloudy with sunny breaks.

5 p.m.: 4 C, feels like 0 C, partly cloudy.

6-8 p.m.: 3 C , feels like -1 C , partly cloudy.

8-10 p.m.: 2 C, feels like -1 C, cloudy with clear breaks.

10 p.m. to 1 a.m.: 2 C, feels like -2 C, mainly cloudy.

New Year's Day

1-3 a.m.: 3 C, feels like -1 C, fog patches.

3-6 a.m.: 3 C, feels like -1 C, cloudy with rain showers.

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.: 4 C , feels like -1 C, drizzle.

1 p.m.: 4 C, feels like -1 C, cloudy with showers.

2-3 p.m.: 4 C, feels like -1 C, cloudy.

4 p.m.: 3 C, feels like -2 C, mixed precipitation.

5-7 p.m.: 2 C, feels like -3 C, mixed precipitation.

8-10 p.m.: 1 C, feels like -6 C, light snow.

10 p.m. to 12 a.m.: -1 C, feels like -7 C, light snow.

Sunday, January 2

12-1 a.m.: -2 C, feels like -9 C, light snow.

1-2 a.m.: -2 C, feels like -9 C, drifting snow in 50 km/h wind gusts.

2-4 a.m.: -3 C, feels like -11 C, drifting snow in 45 to 50 km/h wind gusts.

5-7 a.m.: -5 C, feels like -12 C, light snow.

8-10 a.m.: -6 C, feels like -13 C, scattered flurries.

11a.m. to 1 p.m.: -6C, feels like -14 C, cloudy.

2-4 p.m.: -5 C, feels like -13 C, cloudy with sunny breaks.

5-11 p.m.: Temperatures between -6 C and -8 C, feeling like -15 C, partly cloudy.

From Your Site Articles

Ontario Weather Is Calling For A Mix Of Freezing Rain & Snow For A Miserable End To 2021

Bundle up if you have New Year's Eve plans.

Mike Clegg | Dreamstime

If you're holding onto hope that 2021 will somehow end on a high note, Ontario's weather forecast is sure to dampen what's left of your holiday spirit.

According to The Weather Network, a messy clash between warm and cold will bring rain, snow or ice to the southern parts of the province this weekend due to an uncertain storm track.

Keep Reading Show less

Multiple Extreme Cold Warnings Have Been Issued In Canada & You Could Actually Get Frostbite

Environment Canada says temps could drop to -55 C in some places. 🥶❄️

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

Welcome to winter, folks! It looks like the weather in Canada is about to get seriously brutal, as Environment Canada has issued multiple extreme cold warnings across parts of the country.

On Monday, December 27, the government agency updated its public weather alerts for all over Canada.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Weather For The Last Week Of December Is Going To Be A 'Messy' Mix Of Snow & Ice

Be careful on the roads!

Anna Kraynova | Dreamstime, Canadapanda | Dreamstime

If you were hoping for some rays of sunshine to round out the end of December, the weather in Ontario isn't going to cooperate.

According to The Weather Network, a wintry system is moving into parts of central Canada with a mess of rain and freezing precipitation expected in the days leading up to 2022.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Weather Could Hit -37 C In Some Spots & You Could Get Frostbite In Minutes

Some Ontarians are in for a cold, cold night.

Glen Gaffney | Dreamstime

Northern Ontario's winter weather is living up to its chilling reputation, with temperatures in some areas predicted to drop down to extreme lows with freezing wind chill values on Thursday night.

Environment Canada is warning of "extreme cold" in parts of Northern Ontario this evening and into Friday morning, with temperatures predicted to hit between -32 and -37 depending on the area.

Keep Reading Show less