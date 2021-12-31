Toronto Hour-By-Hour Weather Forecast As 'Messy Storm' Brings Freezing Rain & Drifting Snow
You'll want to check this if you have plans over the next couple of days.
Toronto is set to bring in the New Year under cloudy skies while bracing itself for a "messy" winter storm.
Despite muted celebrations due to 11 p.m. closing restrictions at bars and restaurants across the city, the weather appears to be doing its best to put people off attending outdoor events, too.
According to The Weather Network, a clash between warm and cold will bring rain, snow and ice to parts of southern Ontario this weekend.
The forecast shows that there is a sharp divide between the two air masses and Toronto is sitting in the middle of it.
Temperatures in Toronto are relatively mild on New Year's Eve, peaking at 5 C and with a wind chill making it feel like 0 C, but the weather system arrives overnight into New Year's Day.
The latest storm track shows that the weather system will initially bring rain to the GTA in the early hours of Saturday, January 1, but that will transition through to snow later in the day as cold air plummets south across the region.
Temperatures on Sunday, January 2 are set to drop to -6 C and feel more like -14 C during the day. Total snowfall accumulations are predicted to be between 5 to 15 centimetres. The Weather Network also says that freezing rain and ice pellets could accompany this storm.
Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for Toronto.
New Year's Eve
2-4 p.m.: 5 C, feels like 0 C, cloudy with sunny breaks.
5 p.m.: 4 C, feels like 0 C, partly cloudy.
6-8 p.m.: 3 C , feels like -1 C , partly cloudy.
8-10 p.m.: 2 C, feels like -1 C, cloudy with clear breaks.
10 p.m. to 1 a.m.: 2 C, feels like -2 C, mainly cloudy.
New Year's Day
1-3 a.m.: 3 C, feels like -1 C, fog patches.
3-6 a.m.: 3 C, feels like -1 C, cloudy with rain showers.
8 a.m. to 12 p.m.: 4 C , feels like -1 C, drizzle.
1 p.m.: 4 C, feels like -1 C, cloudy with showers.
2-3 p.m.: 4 C, feels like -1 C, cloudy.
4 p.m.: 3 C, feels like -2 C, mixed precipitation.
5-7 p.m.: 2 C, feels like -3 C, mixed precipitation.
8-10 p.m.: 1 C, feels like -6 C, light snow.
10 p.m. to 12 a.m.: -1 C, feels like -7 C, light snow.
Sunday, January 2
12-1 a.m.: -2 C, feels like -9 C, light snow.
1-2 a.m.: -2 C, feels like -9 C, drifting snow in 50 km/h wind gusts.
2-4 a.m.: -3 C, feels like -11 C, drifting snow in 45 to 50 km/h wind gusts.
5-7 a.m.: -5 C, feels like -12 C, light snow.
8-10 a.m.: -6 C, feels like -13 C, scattered flurries.
11a.m. to 1 p.m.: -6C, feels like -14 C, cloudy.
2-4 p.m.: -5 C, feels like -13 C, cloudy with sunny breaks.
5-11 p.m.: Temperatures between -6 C and -8 C, feeling like -15 C, partly cloudy.