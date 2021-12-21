8 Boozy Brunch Spots In Toronto Where You Can Feast On New Year's Day
The most delicious way to start the New Year.
You can celebrate the first day of 2022 by digging into some drool-worthy brunch dishes at these Toronto restaurants.
Whether you're a fan of eggs Benedict or have a soft-spot for stacks of fluffy pancakes, these venues have early morning eats to satisfy all your cravings, and even offer a side of boozy drinks. It's a good idea to make a reservation in advance!
The Drake Hotel
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Seasonal
Address: 1150 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: In case you go a little overboard on the champagne at midnight, The Drake Hotel is hosting a New Year's Day Hangover Brunch complete with complimentary toast at noon, mimosas, a DJ, and more.
Pasaj
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Turkish
Address: 1100 Queen St. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Bite into a stack of pistachio-topped pancakes at this Instagrammable spot that serves Istanbul-inspired dishes.
SCHOOL
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: American
Address: 70 Fraser Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Feast on all your favourites at this restaurant on New Year's Day. The venue is currently offering a holiday menu with dishes like Gingerbread French Toast and Candy Cane Hot Cocoa.
Baro
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Latin
Address: 485 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Poached eggs, guacamole, pancakes, mimosas, and more can be found at this brunch spot.
1 Kitchen
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Farm-to-table
Address: 550 Wellington St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in 1 Hotel, this restaurant features a beautiful leafy interior and fresh, sustainable dishes.
Evviva
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Brunch, vegan
Address: 25 Lower Simcoe St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Boasting an extensive cocktail list and brunch favourites, you can celebrate 2022 by digging into dishes like maple waffles and omelettes.
Insomnia
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Comfort food
Address: 563 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Start the new year off in a delicious way by indulging in steak and eggs, mimosas, Benedicts, and more at this spot.
Old School
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: American
Address: 800 Dundas St. W., Toronto ON
Why You Need To Go: Stacks of pancakes, eggs benny, and more await at this spot. Be sure to make a reservation online in advance.
