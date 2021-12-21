Trending Tags

8 Boozy Brunch Spots In Toronto Where You Can Feast On New Year's Day

The most delicious way to start the New Year.

8 Boozy Brunch Spots In Toronto Where You Can Feast On New Year's Day
@abhishekdekate | Instagram, @mangiawithmariah | Instagram

You can celebrate the first day of 2022 by digging into some drool-worthy brunch dishes at these Toronto restaurants.

Whether you're a fan of eggs Benedict or have a soft-spot for stacks of fluffy pancakes, these venues have early morning eats to satisfy all your cravings, and even offer a side of boozy drinks. It's a good idea to make a reservation in advance!

The Drake Hotel

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Seasonal

Address: 1150 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: In case you go a little overboard on the champagne at midnight, The Drake Hotel is hosting a New Year's Day Hangover Brunch complete with complimentary toast at noon, mimosas, a DJ, and more.

Menu

Pasaj

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Turkish

Address: 1100 Queen St. E., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Bite into a stack of pistachio-topped pancakes at this Instagrammable spot that serves Istanbul-inspired dishes.

Menu

SCHOOL

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: American

Address: 70 Fraser Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Feast on all your favourites at this restaurant on New Year's Day. The venue is currently offering a holiday menu with dishes like Gingerbread French Toast and Candy Cane Hot Cocoa.

Menu

Baro

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Latin

Address: 485 King St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Poached eggs, guacamole, pancakes, mimosas, and more can be found at this brunch spot.

Menu

1 Kitchen

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Farm-to-table

Address: 550 Wellington St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located in 1 Hotel, this restaurant features a beautiful leafy interior and fresh, sustainable dishes.

Menu

Evviva

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Brunch, vegan

Address: 25 Lower Simcoe St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Boasting an extensive cocktail list and brunch favourites, you can celebrate 2022 by digging into dishes like maple waffles and omelettes.

Menu

Insomnia

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Comfort food

Address: 563 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Start the new year off in a delicious way by indulging in steak and eggs, mimosas, Benedicts, and more at this spot.

Menu

Old School

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: American

Address: 800 Dundas St. W., Toronto ON

Why You Need To Go: Stacks of pancakes, eggs benny, and more await at this spot. Be sure to make a reservation online in advance.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

