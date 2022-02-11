This Heart-Filled Diner Near Toronto Lets You Brunch Like Cupid All Month Long (PHOTOS)
You can watch nostalgic movies while you feast. ❤️
You'll definitely be feeling the love at this old-school diner near Toronto this month.
Electric Diner, a retro eatery in Hamilton, has gone all-out for Valentine's Day, and you'll feel as though you've stepped into Cupid's kitchen.
For the month of February, the restaurant is decorated with heart-shaped balloons and streamers so you can celebrate this romantic time of year.
There are also special menu items being offered such as Total Eclipse of the Heart Pancakes topped with heart-shaped candies, a red velvet shake, and a Heartbreaker Cocktail.
While you feast, you can watch '80s love movies that are projected onto the dining room wall.
The restaurant has a heated tent where you can enjoy your meal as well, or you can grab one of the take-home brunch kits complete with bubbles and heart candies.
Reservations can be made online, so put on your pinkest attire and get ready to fall in love at this spot.
Electric Diner
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: 96 George St., Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This retro diner is filled with love and nostalgia, and you can indulge in some unique Valentine's Day-themed dishes.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.