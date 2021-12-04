This Diner Near Toronto Is A Hidden Christmas Gem & You Can Brunch Like You're A Griswold
You can eat gingerbread pancakes & fill up on holiday nostalgia. 🥞
You can celebrate Christmas like it's the '80s at this old-school resto near Toronto.
The Electric Diner is an '80s-style venue in Hamilton serving up unique treats and loads of nostalgia.
This season, the diner has transformed into a holiday time warp, and you can fill up on themed treats in a totally decked-out space.
A cozy Christmas tent has been constructed for a second year, and it comes with toasty heaters to keep you warm as you dine. Inside, you can step into a kitschy '80s paradise with pops of pink and old-time holiday films playing on a projector upstairs.
There are also festive dishes to enjoy, including gingerbread pancakes, holiday cocktails, and candy cane milkshakes.
On December 18, Santa will be stopping by for a special brunch event, and he'll be handing out candy to guests. Reservations for the brunch and holiday tent can be made online, so put on your ugliest sweater and step back in time this season.
Christmas At Electric Diner
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian
When: Until mid-January, 2022
Address: 96 George St., Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can dine like a Griswold at this '80s-themed Christmas restaurant near Toronto.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.