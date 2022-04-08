Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
best restaurants in hamilton

Mini Egg Pancakes Exist Near Toronto & You Can Bite Into A Stack Of Chocolatey Bliss

Brunch date? 👀

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Mini Egg Pancakes at Electric Diner in Hamilton, Ontario. Right: Mini Egg Milkshake at Electric Diner in Hamilton, Ontario.

Mini Egg Pancakes at Electric Diner in Hamilton, Ontario. Right: Mini Egg Milkshake at Electric Diner in Hamilton, Ontario.

@electricdinerhamont | Instagram

It's that time of year again! With Easter around the corner, the Mini Egg craze has swept across the land, and if you can't get enough of these colourful chocolate eggs, you'll want to take a trip to this restaurant near Toronto.

Hamilton's Electric Diner has married two of life's great pleasures — Mini Eggs and brunch, to create a drool-worthy Easter dish. You can get Mini Egg pancakes at this retro eatery all month long, and they look like spring on a plate.

The buttermilk pancakes have a "robin's egg blue" shade along with a chocolate swirl for extra sweetness. The colourful stack is then topped with pink cream cheese icing and, of course, crushed Mini Eggs.

The spring treats don't stop there. You can also order a Mini Egg milkshake to satisfy all your chocolate cravings.

Both dishes are available until the end of April, so there's still plenty of time to plan a spring date. The diner itself features '80s-themed decor and serves all-day breakfast along with brunch, lunch, and dinner.

The pink walls and vintage decor will whisk you away to another era as you enjoy your meal under the glow of neon signs. Reservations can be made online in advance.

There are several other spots around Toronto where you can find Mini Egg-inspired treats, such as Craig's Cookies and Eva's Original Chimneys.

If Mini Eggs are the way to your heart, then plan a trip to this spot for the ultimate Easter feast.

Electric Diner

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: American, brunch

Address: 96 George St., Hamilton, ON

Why You Need To Go: Indulge in colourful Mini Egg treats like pancakes and milkshakes this spring.

Menu

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...