Mini Egg Pancakes Exist Near Toronto & You Can Bite Into A Stack Of Chocolatey Bliss
It's that time of year again! With Easter around the corner, the Mini Egg craze has swept across the land, and if you can't get enough of these colourful chocolate eggs, you'll want to take a trip to this restaurant near Toronto.
Hamilton's Electric Diner has married two of life's great pleasures — Mini Eggs and brunch, to create a drool-worthy Easter dish. You can get Mini Egg pancakes at this retro eatery all month long, and they look like spring on a plate.
The buttermilk pancakes have a "robin's egg blue" shade along with a chocolate swirl for extra sweetness. The colourful stack is then topped with pink cream cheese icing and, of course, crushed Mini Eggs.
The spring treats don't stop there. You can also order a Mini Egg milkshake to satisfy all your chocolate cravings.
Both dishes are available until the end of April, so there's still plenty of time to plan a spring date. The diner itself features '80s-themed decor and serves all-day breakfast along with brunch, lunch, and dinner.
The pink walls and vintage decor will whisk you away to another era as you enjoy your meal under the glow of neon signs. Reservations can be made online in advance.
There are several other spots around Toronto where you can find Mini Egg-inspired treats, such as Craig's Cookies and Eva's Original Chimneys.
If Mini Eggs are the way to your heart, then plan a trip to this spot for the ultimate Easter feast.
Electric Diner
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: American, brunch
Address: 96 George St., Hamilton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Indulge in colourful Mini Egg treats like pancakes and milkshakes this spring.