This Dreamy Ontario Winery Has Mimosa Flights & You Can Swing As You Sip

You can get brunch for a limited time!

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Shale Ridge Estate Winery in Thedford, Ontario.

Shale Ridge Estate Winery in Thedford, Ontario.

@sghowarth | Instagram, @_simransekhon | Instagram

You can swing into spring at this Ontario winery, which offers a unique twist on typical table dining. Shale Ridge Estate Winery & Cidery is located in Thedford and specializes in local wine and cider products.

The winery will be celebrating its two year anniversary this month, and it's a dreamy place to spend the day. You can enjoy several different experiences, including a limited-time brunch.

One unique aspect about the venue is the swing tables. Instead of sitting in a chair, you can seat yourself on a rope swing to add a whimsical, playful aspect to your sipping experience. Plus, the tables are great for photo ops. You can find four of these tables outside and two inside.

The brunch is being offered at select times from Thursdays to Saturdays and all day long on Sundays until the end of May. The menu is complete with brunch pizzas, eggs Florentine, and more.

It isn't brunch without mimosas, and you can enjoy a cider or virgin mimosa flight along with your food. The mimosa flights are available until June, and will be replaced with frosé for the summer season.

Other popular meals to enjoy include the dill pickle pizza and charcuterie boards. There are several different events planned for the winery such as trail rides, drag brunch, and yoga meditation.

If the swing tables sound like your idea of a fun time, then make sure you book one before visiting. Reservations are required, and they're already filling up weeks in advance.

Shale Ridge Estate Winery & Cidery

Price: $15 for a mimosa flight

Address: 9090 Widder Rd., Thedford, ON

Why You Need To Go: Swing as you sip at this winery, which has unique swing tables and a limited-time brunch.

Website

