This Small Town Near Toronto Has An Enchanting Fall Festival With Horse-Drawn Wagon Rides
Pumpkin pie ice cream and marshmallow roasting.
Fall has finally arrived, and there are so many ways to enjoy this cozy season. If you're looking for a cute autumn day trip, then you'll want to check out this enchanting fall market located in a small town outside of Toronto.
The Fieldstone Barn in Elora is hosting a two-day Fall Festival and Artisan Market, and you can enjoy tons of seasonal activities. Running from October 8 to 9, the event boasts lots of pumpkin-y treats and local vendors to shop from.
The festival takes place on the historic farm property, just a stroll away from the quaint downtown of Elora. There will be lots of photo ops that will fill your Instagram feed with fall vibes. Snap a pic by the 1800s doctor's carriage surrounded by pumpkins, the orange velvet couch, vintage tractor, and more.
Sip seasonal drinks such as pumpkin spiced lattes, hot apple cider or hot chocolate, or indulge in treats like marshmallows, BeaverTails, pumpkin pie ice cream, and gourmet hotdogs.
There will be over 30 vendors at the Artisan Market, and you can listen to live music featuring Conor Gains as you shop.
Other activities include horse-drawn wagon rides, a corn maze, campfires, and pumpkin decorating. Admission costs $15 per adult.
While in the area, you can wander into the village of Elora for a beautiful fall adventure. For spooky season, the town is filled with giant monster sculptures that will give you major Tim Burton vibes.
If you're looking for a cute autumn day trip, this picturesque fall festival is worth keeping in mind.
Fall Festival and Artisan Market
Price: $15 per adult
When: October 8 and 9, 2022
Address: 7450 Middlebrook Rd., Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy fall treats and activities at this charming autumn market.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.