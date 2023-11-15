This Tiny Christmas Village Near Toronto Has A Starlight Market & Hallmark Movie Vibes
Time for a festive road trip!
This small town near Toronto is a hidden gem that's full of Christmas splendour. Boasting glittery streets and festive events, it's a magical spot for a day trip or weekend away during the holiday season.
Jordan Village, located about an hour and a half from Toronto in the Twenty Valley, will be "transformed with charming holiday decor," making it look like a scene from a Hallmark movie.
Jordan Village.@caitiecorkalphotography | Instagram
The dreamy streets are lined with twinkly shops and cozy eateries where you can browse for holiday gifts and enjoy a meal.
There are many festive events happening throughout November and December, including the Starlight Market. Taking place on November 17, this dazzling market is "lit entirely by holiday lights" and features vendors selling a variety of goods as well as a Polar Express train.
On the same day, you can see the Jordan Christmas Village come to life during the lighting ceremony. The streets will twinkle with holiday magic and Santa will even be making an appearance.
You can unleash your inner foodie at the Christmas Cocktail Making Class and the Christmas Brunch event. You'll want to dig out your most hideous attire, because there are Ugly Christmas Sweater parties taking place at the Jordan House Tavern this holiday season.
You can also enjoy the Niagara Benchlands Sip & Sparkle where you'll find boozy drinks and a Music Video dance party.
Some events require an RSVP so you'll want to plan ahead.
With streets adorned in Christmas decor and tons of festive events, this charming village is a beautiful place to visit during the holidays.
Christmas in the Village
Address: Jordan Village, ON
Why You Need To Go: Experience tons of holiday magic at this little village.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.