small towns in ontario

This Tiny Christmas Village Near Toronto Has A Starlight Market & Hallmark Movie Vibes

Time for a festive road trip!

Jordan Village, Ontario.
Associate Editor

Jordan Village, Ontario.

@caitiecorkalphotography | Instagram

This small town near Toronto is a hidden gem that's full of Christmas splendour. Boasting glittery streets and festive events, it's a magical spot for a day trip or weekend away during the holiday season.

Jordan Village, located about an hour and a half from Toronto in the Twenty Valley, will be "transformed with charming holiday decor," making it look like a scene from a Hallmark movie.

Jordan Village.Jordan Village.@caitiecorkalphotography | Instagram

The dreamy streets are lined with twinkly shops and cozy eateries where you can browse for holiday gifts and enjoy a meal.

There are many festive events happening throughout November and December, including the Starlight Market. Taking place on November 17, this dazzling market is "lit entirely by holiday lights" and features vendors selling a variety of goods as well as a Polar Express train.

On the same day, you can see the Jordan Christmas Village come to life during the lighting ceremony. The streets will twinkle with holiday magic and Santa will even be making an appearance.

You can unleash your inner foodie at the Christmas Cocktail Making Class and the Christmas Brunch event. You'll want to dig out your most hideous attire, because there are Ugly Christmas Sweater parties taking place at the Jordan House Tavern this holiday season.

You can also enjoy the Niagara Benchlands Sip & Sparkle where you'll find boozy drinks and a Music Video dance party.

Some events require an RSVP so you'll want to plan ahead.

With streets adorned in Christmas decor and tons of festive events, this charming village is a beautiful place to visit during the holidays.

Christmas in the Village

Address: Jordan Village, ON

Why You Need To Go: Experience tons of holiday magic at this little village.

Jordan Village website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
Madeline Forsyth
Associate Editor
Madeline Forsyth is an Associate Travel Editor for Narcity Media focused on Canadian and global travel and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Loading...