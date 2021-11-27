6 Government Of Canada Jobs That Pay Over $90,000 & Don't Have Intense Education Requirements
One job gets you an Enhanced Top Secret security clearance! 👀
If anyone is looking for work right now, there are so many Government of Canada jobs available that pay more than $90,000 a year and don't have any intense education requirements.
Here are six positions with different federal government departments and agencies that you can apply to!
Cultural Heritage Manager
Salary: $85,742-92,694
Company: Parks Canada
Who Should Apply: Someone with a high school diploma or an approved alternative. Other essential qualifications include experience in the management of human and financial resources, providing advice on cultural heritage management issues and experience managing, and developing and implementing projects related to cultural or heritage resources.
The closing date for this position located in Iqaluit, Nunavut, is December 19, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Communications Advisor
Salary: $85,476-92,412
Company: Global Affairs Canada
Who Should Apply: This job in Ottawa is open to someone with a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution. Candidates also need experience providing strategic advice, collaborating with stakeholders, identifying trends that have an impact on communications and the use of both official languages.
The closing date is December 5, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Head, Science Laboratory Services
Salary: $98,216-121,711
Company: Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Who Should Apply: People with a bachelor's degree in natural, physical or applied science from a recognized post-secondary institution with a specialization in plant health, microbiology, virology, molecular biology or a related discipline can apply.
Experience managing or directing laboratory activities, interpreting data, managing financial resources and supervising staff is also required.
The closing date for this position in Sidney, B.C., is December 10, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Talent Acquisition Specialist
Salary: $79,344-93,382
Company: Canada Council for the Arts
Who Should Apply: Someone who has an undergraduate degree in human resources or a related field; an equivalent combination of related education and professional experience is also acceptable.
Other requirements include five years of experience in human resources, knowledge of talent acquisition and emerging trends in social media recruitment and the use of both official languages.
The last day to apply for this job in Ottawa is December 1, 2021.
Forest Inventory Officer
Salary: $82,329-101,692
Company: Natural Resources Canada
Who Should Apply: This position in Victoria, B.C., is looking for applicants who have a degree in forestry or wood science from a recognized post-secondary institution or a degree in a related science from a recognized post-secondary institution combined with acceptable experience.
Also, the job requires experience conducting forest inventory or monitoring projects, analyzing and interpreting large datasets and working on projects with multiple stakeholders.
The closing date is December 2, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Head, Corporate Services
Salary: $84,050-102,250
Company: Canadian Security Intelligence Service
Who Should Apply: Someone with an undergraduate degree in the relevant programs of study (engineering, applied sciences, facilities maintenance, systems maintenance, building science or architecture) and a minimum of four years of recent experience, or a college diploma in the relevant programs of study and a minimum of seven years of recent experience.
The experience requirements include establishing and maintaining professional relationships, writing administrative or technical correspondence and managing issues and contracts and a formal supervisory role.
This application process requires candidates to be discreet and they must be eligible to get an Enhanced Top Secret security clearance.
The last day to apply for this position in Burnaby, B.C., is December 1, 2021.