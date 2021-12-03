Trending Tags

Canada's Top Industries To Get A Promotion In Were Just Revealed & Grab Your Resume ASAP

The best roles have been revealed, too! 💰

Chris Montgomery | Unsplash, Jan Baborák | Unsplash

If you're looking for a career in Canada where you can rise up in the ranks quickly, you might want to consider a change to one of these three jobs.

According to data from career networking site LinkedIn, over the past year, product managers in Canada have seen a promotion rate that's a whopping 120% higher than the national average, followed by marketers with a hefty promotion rate of 68%.

Accountants came in third place, with a rate that's an impressive 51% higher than the national average, but it has varied in placement on the list in the past few years.

"Accounting hasn’t always been a top job for career advancement," says LinkedIn. "The role held the No. 4 spot in 2019, and it fell to sixth place in 2020 before rebounding to No. 3."

If you're looking to move into a different field, three industries in particular ranked highest for where Canadians are most likely to be promoted: finance, media and communication, and software and IT services.

When it comes to specific locations in Canada that see the most career advancements, the Greater Toronto Area, Greater Vancouver Metropolitan Area and Greater Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo Metropolitan Area rounded out the top three spots.

So, if you're considering moving across the country, one of those locations might be worth it for the future of your career!

If you're looking for a part-time job for the upcoming holidays, how about becoming a cheese-making helper or even a Santa photographer?

Canadians who are hoping for something more permanent could consider Government of Canada jobs that could pay over $90,000 and don't have extreme education requirements. Perhaps it's time to dust off that resume, eh?

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

