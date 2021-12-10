These Are The Top Industries In Canada That Have Seen Wages Go Up The Most This Year
Even the industry with the least wage growth pays over $20 an hour! 💸
If anyone is looking to make a career move right now, the top industries in Canada that have seen the biggest pay increases this year have been revealed.
New payroll data was released by Intuit QuickBooks Canada that show the five industries with the most wage growth for small business workers over the past year, from November 2020 to November 2021.
The industry that saw the biggest gain is personal care, which is up 5.5%, with hourly pay reaching $19.18.
Following that is hospitality up 4.6% to $17.41 per hour, retail up 4.6% to $17.68 per hour, finance and real estate up 3.9% and accounting, legal and consulting up 3.8%.
On the other side of the spectrum, the industries with the least wage growth in the last year are mining and energy, which is down 3.54%, "other services," up 1%, professional services, which is up 1.1%, arts and recreation up 1.2% and construction up 1.4%.
Despite mining and energy wages going down, the median hourly pay is still higher than what people working in the industry with the highest growth make. Employees with small businesses in that industry make $23.15 per hour, coming second only to construction workers, who make $25 an hour.
All of the dollar amounts that Intuit QuickBooks Canada noted in its payroll report are above even the highest minimum wage in Canada, which is found in Nunavut at $16 an hour!
Earlier in December, new data from LinkedIn revealed Canada's top industries to get a promotion in along with the best roles for promotions and the top locations for career advancements.