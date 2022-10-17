Trudeau Says Nokia's Giant New Tech Hub Will Bring 340 'High-Paying' Jobs To Ottawa
Plus internship and co-op opportunities!
Are you looking to work in a giant technology hub in Canada? Well, Nokia might have a spot for you.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and others announced on Monday that Nokia Canada will be transforming their 26-acre campus in Kanata, Ontario into a "world-leading, sustainable research and development (R&D) hub."
"This is an exciting announcement that will help us advance 5G technology," Trudeau said. "This project is about innovative tech research and development happening right here in Canada and creating new opportunities, including for our talented young people."
The new project will, not only, make room for many more jobs within Ontario but "build a world-class R&D hub that will transform the wireless technologies we rely on every day," the Prime Minister added.
There will be more than 340 "good jobs in this high-paying and fast-growing sector." Additionally, this will help "increase co-op and intern positions" for post-secondary students in science, technology, engineering, arts and math.
Referring to comments made by Nokia's President and CEO Pekka Lundmark about post-secondary opportunities, The PM noted that "about every fourth workstation" at Nokia, would feature an intern "learning and growing."
Trudeau added these opportunities would focus on "ensuring diversity" in the workplace and aim to bring women into "almost 50% of internships" to help serve this goal.
The Prime Minister also said this project is "really, really important, not just for the fairer, more equitable society we're building but for the excellence of the products and the research that is done."
According to a press release from Ontario's provincial government, it's estimated that there will be over 2,500 workers employed by Nokia by the project's anticipated completion deadline in 2027. The $340 million investment from Nokia will go "to expand its operations in Canada."
The provincial government says, "The investment will support the $770 million project to bring Nokia's Canadian headquarters to Kanata.
"This monumental investment from Nokia shows once again that there is no better place for businesses to grow and jobs to be created than here in Ontario," said Premier Doug Ford.
Through Invest Ontario, Nokia will receive a $30 million loan "that will assist with growth and job creation."
"We are proud to work alongside our partners to secure hundreds more in-demand, high-skill jobs for the Ottawa region and we welcome this long-term commitment from Nokia to our province, and our workers," Ford added.