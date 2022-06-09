This Job Pays Canadians To Travel This Summer & You Get $1,000 For Each Place You Review
You get money for reviewing bars, cafes, nightclubs, beaches and more in Canada and the U.S. 🧳✈️
This job that Canadians can apply to will pay you to travel this summer and you'll get $1,000 for each review of a destination!
EduBirdie, an academic platform, is hiring up to 10 Summer Reviewers to "inspect and study" the best places for students in Canada and the U.S. for a month and a half.
If you get the job, you'll be provided with a list of the most popular summer vacation destinations for students in Canada and the U.S. then you'll make a list of destinations and places you can realistically review.
The destinations are New York, L.A., Chicago, Ashburn, Houston, Dallas, Washington, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Seattle, Boston, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Austin, San Antonio, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Columbus, Roseville, Miami, Orlando and Denver in the U.S.
In Canada, the locations are Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Victoria, Ottawa and Quebec City.
You will have to shoot video and photo content in every place to capture the features of the day and nightlife for each destination.
EduBirdie will provide video and photo equipment or technical assistance if necessary, and cover all the extra costs and expenses for the job.
Every reviewer will get paid a cash reward of $1,000 for each place — including beaches, cafes, bars, restaurants, nightclubs, concerts and parties — that they review.
To apply, you have to be a resident of Canada or the U.S. and be 21 years or older.
Also, you have to be a real student or a student "at heart," know how students spend their free time, be an expert at travelling and have confidence in giving recommendations, writing reviews and accurately evaluating the pros and cons of places you visit.
Experience in creating similar content, writing reviews and strong social media presence is considered a plus.
You can apply by filling in an online form, emailing job@edubirdie.com (with "Summer Reviewer" as a subject and a short letter about yourself and why do you think you’re the best fit included), or posting a TikTok or Instagram video about how you fit the position and tagging @edubirdie and #summer_reviewer.
The deadline to apply is June 30 at 12:00 a.m. PT.
