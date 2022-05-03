NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

government of canada jobs

CSIS Is Hiring Students For Finance & Resource Management Jobs That Pay Up To $27 An Hour

College and university students can apply!

Trending Senior Staff Writer
​CSIS building with Canadian and CSIS flags in front of it. Right: Person working at a computer.

There are Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) jobs in finance and resource management available for students and the pay goes up to $27 an hour!

With these government of Canada jobs, the positions are available in Ottawa, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Gatineau, Montreal and Halifax.

CSIS is looking for students who want to tackle diverse challenges in a unique environment and gain experience in business and administration with the possibility to return for multiple placements in different areas.

There are different salaries for these CSIS jobs and for college students, the pay ranges from $15.40 to $20.63 depending on how many work terms you've done with CSIS.

That range is $17.12 to $24.78 for undergraduate students and $22.04 to $27.73 for graduate students.

Students will assist with financial operations which include verifying expense claims, providing advice on travel expenses and producing financial reports, or with resource management which includes monitoring financial activities, applying policies and coordinating the movement of funds.

If you apply, you need to be registered as a full-time post-secondary student in an accredited academic institution that's recognized in Canada.

Programs of study can include but are not limited to accounting, finance, business administration, commerce and economics.

Priority consideration will be given to people who are enrolled in an accredited co-op or internship program.

There is no experience required but CSIS said it's "preferable" if you have experience in giving advice to clients, managers or employees, using a financial system, using Microsoft Excel, applying financial policies and performing accounting operations.

CSIS requires that all employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 unless accommodated based on a medical contraindication, religious or another prohibited ground for discrimination and attest to their vaccination status.

The deadline to submit an application for the student jobs is May 30, 2022!

Finance and resource management student positions

Salary: $15.40 to $27.73 an hour

Company: Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS)

Who Should Apply: Full-time college and university students who are looking for a job and want to work with CSIS in finance or resource management.

Apply Here

