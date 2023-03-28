csis jobs

CSIS Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Positions In Ontario & You Could Make Up To $124K A Year

It might be time for a career change.

Ontario Associate Editor
Ottawa Ontario.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service is hiring and there are a bunch of jobs available in Ontario. If you're considering a career change then you might want to take a look at some of these positions.

Many of the jobs pay over $100,000 a year and are available in cities including Toronto and Ottawa. If you meet the qualifications and are a Canadian citizen it could be worth applying.

Emergency Management Analyst

Salary: $73,970 to $89,970 per year

Location: Ottawa, ON

Company: CSIS

Who Should Apply: You'll have to "collect information from the public," "conduct urgent and sensitive operational research and analysis for domestic and foreign based CSIS employees" and more with this job. Requirements include a combination of training, education, and experience.

Apply Here

Foreign Language Communication Analyst

Salary: $84,050 to $102,250 per year

Location: Multiple locations

Company: CSIS

Who Should Apply: If you can speak one of the listed foreign languages then this could be a position for you. The job requires an undergraduate degree and two years of experience in research and analysis and report writing.

Apply Here

Information Technology Analyst

Salary: Up to $96,268 a year

Location: Multiple locations

Company: CSIS

Who Should Apply: This job "allows you to apply your technical abilities in order to innovate new ways in which [CSIS] can meet [its] mandate." You'll need an undergraduate degree, technologist diploma, or a professional technologist equivalency designation from a select number of fields to qualify.

Apply Here

IT Software Developer

Salary: Up to $109,408

Location: Ottawa, ON

Company: CSIS

Who Should Apply: If you have "a solid technical background" and "desire an ever-growing sense of purpose" then this job could be for you. You'll have to stay up to date with design software trends and collaborate with team members, among other duties.

Apply Here

Technical Advisor

Salary: $89,934 to $109,408 per year

Location: Ottawa, ON

Company: CSIS

Who Should Apply: If you've graduated from a two-year program from a post-secondary school and have three years of relevant experience then you may want to apply to this job. Duties include "develop[ing] and implement[ing] systems integration strategies" and "lead[ing] and coordinate project resources."

Apply Here

Technical Lead

Salary: $102,025 to $124,184 per year

Location: Ottawa, ON

Company: CSIS

Who Should Apply: CSIS is looking for an "IT professional who wants to make a real-world difference by helping to keep Canada safe." Qualifications include graduation from a two-year post-secondary school with a specialization in fields like computer science, information technology, software engineering.

Apply Here

Technical Supervisor

Salary: $102,250 to $124,184 per year

Location: Ottawa, ON

Company: CSIS

Who Should Apply: You'll "be part of a work culture that promotes and values diversity, team spirit, and collaboration" with this job. If you have at least five years of experience and the required education this could be a fit for you.

Apply Here

Technology Professionals, Operational Support

Salary: $89,934 to $109,408 per year

Location: Multiple locations

Company: CSIS

Who Should Apply: The employee is responsible for "developing standardized operating procedures and methodologies for the deployment of technical capabilities" among other things. Applicants should have an "undergraduate or Master’s degree in a related field and three years of related experience for all streams."

Apply Here

