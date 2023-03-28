CSIS Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Positions In Ontario & You Could Make Up To $124K A Year
It might be time for a career change.
The Canadian Security Intelligence Service is hiring and there are a bunch of jobs available in Ontario. If you're considering a career change then you might want to take a look at some of these positions.
Many of the jobs pay over $100,000 a year and are available in cities including Toronto and Ottawa. If you meet the qualifications and are a Canadian citizen it could be worth applying.
Emergency Management Analyst
Salary: $73,970 to $89,970 per year
Location: Ottawa, ON
Company: CSIS
Who Should Apply: You'll have to "collect information from the public," "conduct urgent and sensitive operational research and analysis for domestic and foreign based CSIS employees" and more with this job. Requirements include a combination of training, education, and experience.
Foreign Language Communication Analyst
Salary: $84,050 to $102,250 per year
Location: Multiple locations
Company: CSIS
Who Should Apply: If you can speak one of the listed foreign languages then this could be a position for you. The job requires an undergraduate degree and two years of experience in research and analysis and report writing.
Information Technology Analyst
Salary: Up to $96,268 a year
Location: Multiple locations
Company: CSIS
Who Should Apply: This job "allows you to apply your technical abilities in order to innovate new ways in which [CSIS] can meet [its] mandate." You'll need an undergraduate degree, technologist diploma, or a professional technologist equivalency designation from a select number of fields to qualify.
IT Software Developer
Salary: Up to $109,408
Location: Ottawa, ON
Company: CSIS
Who Should Apply: If you have "a solid technical background" and "desire an ever-growing sense of purpose" then this job could be for you. You'll have to stay up to date with design software trends and collaborate with team members, among other duties.
Technical Advisor
Salary: $89,934 to $109,408 per year
Location: Ottawa, ON
Company: CSIS
Who Should Apply: If you've graduated from a two-year program from a post-secondary school and have three years of relevant experience then you may want to apply to this job. Duties include "develop[ing] and implement[ing] systems integration strategies" and "lead[ing] and coordinate project resources."
Technical Lead
Salary: $102,025 to $124,184 per year
Location: Ottawa, ON
Company: CSIS
Who Should Apply: CSIS is looking for an "IT professional who wants to make a real-world difference by helping to keep Canada safe." Qualifications include graduation from a two-year post-secondary school with a specialization in fields like computer science, information technology, software engineering.
Technical Supervisor
Salary: $102,250 to $124,184 per year
Location: Ottawa, ON
Company: CSIS
Who Should Apply: You'll "be part of a work culture that promotes and values diversity, team spirit, and collaboration" with this job. If you have at least five years of experience and the required education this could be a fit for you.
Technology Professionals, Operational Support
Salary: $89,934 to $109,408 per year
Location: Multiple locations
Company: CSIS
Who Should Apply: The employee is responsible for "developing standardized operating procedures and methodologies for the deployment of technical capabilities" among other things. Applicants should have an "undergraduate or Master’s degree in a related field and three years of related experience for all streams."