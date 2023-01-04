8 Fun Things To Do In Toronto This Winter That Let You Enjoy The Season To The Fullest
Time to plan some adventures!
Winter is here, and there are so many exciting things to do in Toronto during this snowy season. From dazzling winter festivals to outdoor events, these activities let you enjoy this time of year to the fullest.
Bundle up and get ready to have some fun around the city this season by checking out some of these events and activities.
Step into your favourite film
Elsa from Frozen.
Courtesy of Lighthouse Immersive
Price: $39.99 +
Address: 1 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Disney Animation Immersive Experiencejust premiered on December 21, 2022 and it sweeps you away to a land of magic. Scenes from classic Disney films dance across the walls and you'll come face-to-face with your favourite characters.
Dine in a dome
Dining dome at Selva.
Price: Prices vary
When: Winter season
Address: 221 Richmond St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Selvierno is a new dining concept at Selva. The experience allows you to eat, drink, and relax in heated outdoor domes with CN Tower views.
Explore a world of ice sculptures
Price: Free
When: February 18 to 19, 2023
Address: Bloor-Yorkville, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The annual Icefest event transforms Bloor-Yorkville into a glistening winter wonderland filled with ice sculptures. This year, a "reimagined" event will be taking place and details will be announced soon.
Glide around a rink
Price: Free
Address: 100 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Nathan Philips Square has a glistening ice rink where you can glide around on a winter day. Skate rentals are available. There are several other spots to skate in Toronto, including the Bentway's winding ice trail.
Go on an "enchanting night walk"
Price: $29.99 per adult
When: Typically runs until Easter Weekend
Address: 2000 Meadowvale Rd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Terra Lumina takes you along a 1.5-kilometre path at the Toronto Zoo. The adventure is filled with glowing installations and video projects that will transport you into the future.
See a light festival
Price: Free
When: March 10 to May 7, 2023
Address: 955 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Lumière: The Art of Light (formerly Winter Light Exhibition) will turn Trillium Park into a glowing wonderland this season. You can see giant, illuminated installations developed by Ontario artists.
Race down a toboggan hill
Price: Free
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Toronto is home to 27 toboggan hills, so if you're looking for something fun to do on a snowy day, you can grab your sled and go for a ride.
Take a trip to prehistoric times
Tyrannosaurs rex display.
AMNH/D. Finnin via The Royal Ontario Museum
Price: General admission + $12 per adult
When: March 11, 2023 to September 4, 2023
Address: 100 Queen’s Park, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll come face-to-face with life-sized dinosaurs at the ROM's T. rex: The Ultimate Predator exhibit. You can learn all about the "tyrant lizard king of dinosaurs" and see over over 40 models and casts of the T. rex.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.