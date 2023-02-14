Morning Brief: Canada's Average Salaries For 2023, Best Fast-Food Poutine & More
What Is The Average Salary In Canada For 2023?
A person works at a computer. Right: Canadian banknotes.
According to job listing site Indeed, which drew insights from Statistics Canada, the average salary for working Canadians over the age of 15 is currently $59,059 per year or $1,136 per week. However, the average pay varies by province; Alberta leads the pack with nearly $67K per year, with Ontario, Newfoundland and Saskatchewan also falling above the national average. Katherine Caspersz guides us through the data.
- What Else? Of all the industries, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction ranked No. 1 with an average salary of $113,506 per year.
What Should You Know Before Moving To B.C.?
Sierra Riley at Kitsilano Beach. Right: Sierra eating a donut in Deep Cove.
When our Sierra Riley relocated from Toronto to Vancouver, she mostly did so on a whim. Soon, she realized that life was a little different on the West Coast — especially when it came time to tally up her grocery bill.
However, it also soon became clear that there were a number of things that Vancouver simply does better than the Big Smoke back east. For instance... have you looked up from taking a bite of your White Spot burger only to witness a whale frolicking in the waters of Lake Ontario? No, I didn't think so. Here are seven departments where Ontario is simply lacking compared to Vancouver.
What Is The Best Poutine In Canada?
Tristan Wheeler holding poutine. Right: Poutine from A&W, Harvey's and McDonald's.
For reasons that remain unclear, Tristan Wheeler has been punishing his body for the past two weeks with a litany of head-to-head-to-head evaluations of some of Canada's most popular fast-food chains. This time, he's pushing his gastrointestinal system to the limit by sampling the poutines offered by McDonald's, A&W and Harvey's.
Once again, Tristan says there's a clear winner among the three options he evaluated. Make your guess then click the link below to find out if you're right.
What Else You Need To Know Today
🚌 BUS FUSS
Weekend trips from Toronto to the States is going to become a little more affordable. Starting this April, Trailways is offering service with free Wi-Fi between Ontario's capital and Detroit, Michigan, starting at just $45. It's the second route from Toronto offered by the company — it launched a New York route last year, Madeline Forsyth notes. Here are the details.
🧊 JUST CHILLING
This year's edition of Igloofest — billed as "the coldest festival on earth" — is in the books and Montrealers did not disappoint in the fashion department this year. Charlotte Hoareau breaks down 31 of the most memorable outfits she spotted at this year's event.
🍽 ALBERTA EATS
Turner Valley might not be on your travel bucket list. In fact, there's a good chance this is the first time you're hearing about the small Alberta town — unless you've stumbled upon one of the viral skits produced by the staff and patrons of the Chuckwagon Café. Charlie Hart explains why TikTok has become increasingly obsessed with "The Chuckwagon Girls."
📽️ STREAM DREAM
If you're a fan of the Canadiana-infused sitcom Schitt's Creek, the bad news is that all six seasons of the show will soon be taken off Netflix Canada. The good news is that you have until February 28 to crank out all 80 episodes. Ditto for all seasons of Kim's Convenience, Murdoch Mysteries, and The Great Canadian Baking Show as the CBC begins to transfer its productions over to its in-house streaming platform, CBC Gem, according to Janice Rodrigues.
