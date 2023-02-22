We Asked ChatGPT To Assign Zodiac Signs To Alberta Cities & Some Were Spookily Accurate
Are you a Gemini? This city is for you apparently! 👇
Artificial Intelligence like ChatGPT is a never-ending fountain of knowledge, and it turns out it's also got a lot to say about astrology too.
We decided to ask the AI tool to assign zodiac signs to Alberta's cities and towns. Not only did it give some surprisingly insightful results, but some were also scarily accurate.
While the machine did say it doesn't have personal beliefs about astrology — because, well, it's not human — it was able to match star signs to these Alberta spots, based on the characteristics of both the sign and the place.
So, have a look at what city might be a fit for you, based on your zodiac sign. Honeslty, what better way to make a life changing decision?
Aries
Whether it's just because the names are kind of similar, we'll never know for sure but Aries (March 21 – April 19) was matched with the city of Airdrie.
According to ChatGPT, the rams are known for having a "dynamic and energetic nature." Airdrie, in comparison, is a growing city with a "youthful spirit and a thriving economy."
Taurus
ChatGPT matched the earth sign Taurus (April 20 – May 20) which "loves nature and beauty" with the stunning mountainous Canmore.
"Canmore is a picturesque town nestled in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, with stunning views and a laid-back atmosphere," it added
Gemini
The "versatile and adaptable" Geminis (May 21 – June 20) perfect pairing was found to be the "bustling" city of Calgary, according to AI.
It said the city combines urban life with "easy access to outdoor recreation and a thriving arts and culture scene." It seems like a natural fit for a very indecisive sign.
Cancer
Water sign Cancer (June 21 – July 22) is known for its emotional depth and loyalty, and ChatGPT said those qualities make Cancerians a natural fit for Red Deer.
"Red Deer is a friendly city that values community and connection," it added.
Leo
If you have a Leo (July 23 – August 22) in your life, you probably know that they love to be the centre of attention, and this is why AI matched them up with none other than Banff.
As Alberta's main tourist attraction with millions of visitors every year, stunning scenery and tons of wildlife, we can see why it embodies the main character energy of Leo.
Virgo
"Detail-orientated and analytical" Virgos (August 23 – September 22) were matched up by AI to Lethbridge for a slightly more vague reason.
"Lethbridge is a city with a strong agricultural sector and a focus on science and technology," it explained.
Libra
Libras (September 23 – October 22) are a sign that values "balance and harmony, ChatGPT said and because of those qualities, it was matched with Jasper.
The "tranquil" town "offers a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life," it said. As Jasper is so remote, it does seem like a great fit.
Scorpio
Scorpios (October 23 – November 21) might be most associated with "intensity and passion," but according to ChatGPT, the place in Alberta that matches best is Fort McMurray.
The city has experienced "both boom and bust" but it has a "resilient and hard-working community," the AI added.
Sagittarius
Adventurous Sagittarians (November 22 – December 21) were matched with Medicine Hat, a city with a rich history, ChatGPT said.
While Sagittarians are always on the lookout for new experiences, Medicine Hat has a diverse culture, unique geological formations and a ton of recreational opportunities.
Capricorn
Capricorns (December 22 – January 19) are known for their ambition and discipline, making Edmonton a good fit, according to AI.
As a growing city with a strong economy and a "focus on innovation and entrepreneurship," this matches Capricorn's qualities.
Aquarius
Air sign Aquarius (January 20 – February 18) are "independent and unconventional," making them most suited to Grande Prairie.
"Grande Prairie is a city that prides itself on its frontier spirit and pioneering attitude," ChatGPT said.
Pisces
For the "intuitive and sensitive" Pisces (February 19 – March 20), ChatGPT recommended the quiet town of Peace River.
The AI said it chose the small town because it values community and connection but it also has a rich history and stunning natural beauty.